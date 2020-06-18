All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
32922 Avenida Del Rosal

32922 Avenida Del Rosal · (949) 466-0620
Location

32922 Avenida Del Rosal, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings. Stone and wood flooring throughout (no carpet!) with designer touches such as ship-lap, wood panel accent wall and gorgeous lighting. The remodeled kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops and is fully stocked ready to accommodate your cooking and entertaining. The living room is open to the kitchen with a large flat screen tv and a cozy reclining leather couch. Outside is a large yard with a covered seating area and accenting overhead lights. And a gorgeous view of the mountains. Upstairs are three bedrooms with wood flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. with a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. The upstairs bathroom is remodeled with stone and a rain shower head. This home offers new windows and AC! This home is in a popular area a close bike ride away from quaint downtown San Juan Capistrano, Doheny Beach and the Dana Point Harbor. Price varies based on term. Contact Niguel Point Properties at 949-216-0055 or info@niguelpoint.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have any available units?
32922 Avenida Del Rosal has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have?
Some of 32922 Avenida Del Rosal's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32922 Avenida Del Rosal currently offering any rent specials?
32922 Avenida Del Rosal isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32922 Avenida Del Rosal pet-friendly?
No, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal offer parking?
Yes, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal does offer parking.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have a pool?
No, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal does not have a pool.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have accessible units?
No, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal does not have accessible units.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal has units with dishwashers.
Does 32922 Avenida Del Rosal have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32922 Avenida Del Rosal has units with air conditioning.
