32922 Avenida Del Rosal

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings. Stone and wood flooring throughout (no carpet!) with designer touches such as ship-lap, wood panel accent wall and gorgeous lighting. The remodeled kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops and is fully stocked ready to accommodate your cooking and entertaining. The living room is open to the kitchen with a large flat screen tv and a cozy reclining leather couch. Outside is a large yard with a covered seating area and accenting overhead lights. And a gorgeous view of the mountains. Upstairs are three bedrooms with wood flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. with a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. The upstairs bathroom is remodeled with stone and a rain shower head. This home offers new windows and AC! This home is in a popular area a close bike ride away from quaint downtown San Juan Capistrano, Doheny Beach and the Dana Point Harbor. Price varies based on term. Contact Niguel Point Properties at 949-216-0055 or info@niguelpoint.com