32922 Avenida Del Rosal

Amenities
Available starting August 1st, this stylish Harbor Lane home is furnished and available for 6-12 months. Includes all appliances and furnishings. Stone and wood flooring throughout (no carpet!) with designer touches such as ship-lap, wood panel accent wall and gorgeous lighting. The remodeled kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counter-tops and is fully stocked ready to accommodate your cooking and entertaining. The living room is open to the kitchen with a large flat screen tv and a cozy reclining leather couch. Outside is a large yard with a covered seating area and accenting overhead lights. And a gorgeous view of the mountains. Upstairs are three bedrooms with wood flooring, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. with a gorgeous remodeled bathroom. The upstairs bathroom is remodeled with stone and a rain shower head. This home offers new windows and AC! This home is in a popular area a close bike ride away from quaint downtown San Juan Capistrano, Doheny Beach and the Dana Point Harbor. Price varies based on term. Contact Niguel Point Properties at 949-216-0055 or info@niguelpoint.com