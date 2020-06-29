32531 Via Los Santos

Amenities

SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in San Juan Capistrano's gated Alipaz community available for immediate move-in! Flexible floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and two full baths all on one single floor! Modern concept floor plan with Kitchen opening to Great Room. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of countertops and cabinets, a secretary desk, refrigerator and gorgeous low maintenance tile flooring throughout. Custom finishes include built-ins, crown moulding, newly installed neutral textured carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet with mirrored doors and twin sink vanity. Master Bathroom offers separate enclosed shower and large soaking tub. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors and plenty of cabinets for storage. Home is situated on an oversized lot and includes plenty of space to park 4 cars in driveway. Relax in the hot tub on the spacious wrap around covered patio or watch the sunset from the back deck. Explore nearby downtown San Juan Capistrano, Mission San Juan Capistrano, The Train Depot, Los Rios District, shops and restaurants~ minutes to Dana Point Harbor and world class beaches.