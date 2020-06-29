All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:55 AM

32531 Via Los Santos

32531 Via Los Santos · No Longer Available
Location

32531 Via Los Santos, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
SINGLE STORY 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in San Juan Capistrano's gated Alipaz community available for immediate move-in! Flexible floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and two full baths all on one single floor! Modern concept floor plan with Kitchen opening to Great Room. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of countertops and cabinets, a secretary desk, refrigerator and gorgeous low maintenance tile flooring throughout. Custom finishes include built-ins, crown moulding, newly installed neutral textured carpeting and freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet with mirrored doors and twin sink vanity. Master Bathroom offers separate enclosed shower and large soaking tub. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Attached 2 car garage with epoxy floors and plenty of cabinets for storage. Home is situated on an oversized lot and includes plenty of space to park 4 cars in driveway. Relax in the hot tub on the spacious wrap around covered patio or watch the sunset from the back deck. Explore nearby downtown San Juan Capistrano, Mission San Juan Capistrano, The Train Depot, Los Rios District, shops and restaurants~ minutes to Dana Point Harbor and world class beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32531 Via Los Santos have any available units?
32531 Via Los Santos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32531 Via Los Santos have?
Some of 32531 Via Los Santos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32531 Via Los Santos currently offering any rent specials?
32531 Via Los Santos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32531 Via Los Santos pet-friendly?
No, 32531 Via Los Santos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos offer parking?
Yes, 32531 Via Los Santos offers parking.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32531 Via Los Santos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos have a pool?
No, 32531 Via Los Santos does not have a pool.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos have accessible units?
No, 32531 Via Los Santos does not have accessible units.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos have units with dishwashers?
No, 32531 Via Los Santos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32531 Via Los Santos have units with air conditioning?
No, 32531 Via Los Santos does not have units with air conditioning.

