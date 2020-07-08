All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

32145 Via Carlos

32145 Via Carlos · No Longer Available
Location

32145 Via Carlos, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exceptional opportunity for a Short Term lease (June-July-August) in the fantastic community of "Sun Ranch"!! Beautiful home is large with lots of amenities but has a charming, cozy feel on a large corner lot!! 4 bedrooms - all located upstairs! - and 2 1/4 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, and updated kitchen with island which is open to the family room!! This lovely home is light and bright, open and spacious with fantastic updates including newer hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and newer carpet and fixtures, yet offers charm and uniqueness with the built-in bookshelves, storage and "alcove" off the master bedroom!! The back yard is amazing and perfect for entertaining with a sparkling pool and spa, bar-be-cue, outdoor fireplace and separate fire pit and grassy yard area!! Just minutes away from the Historic Mission, shopping and dining in down town San Juan, beaches, harbor, PCH, and the 5 freeway! Excellent location in an excellent neighborhood - this is a must see and will NOT last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32145 Via Carlos have any available units?
32145 Via Carlos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 32145 Via Carlos have?
Some of 32145 Via Carlos's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32145 Via Carlos currently offering any rent specials?
32145 Via Carlos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32145 Via Carlos pet-friendly?
No, 32145 Via Carlos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32145 Via Carlos offer parking?
Yes, 32145 Via Carlos offers parking.
Does 32145 Via Carlos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32145 Via Carlos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32145 Via Carlos have a pool?
Yes, 32145 Via Carlos has a pool.
Does 32145 Via Carlos have accessible units?
No, 32145 Via Carlos does not have accessible units.
Does 32145 Via Carlos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32145 Via Carlos has units with dishwashers.
Does 32145 Via Carlos have units with air conditioning?
No, 32145 Via Carlos does not have units with air conditioning.

