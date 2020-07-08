32145 Via Carlos

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Exceptional opportunity for a Short Term lease (June-July-August) in the fantastic community of "Sun Ranch"!! Beautiful home is large with lots of amenities but has a charming, cozy feel on a large corner lot!! 4 bedrooms - all located upstairs! - and 2 1/4 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, and updated kitchen with island which is open to the family room!! This lovely home is light and bright, open and spacious with fantastic updates including newer hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and newer carpet and fixtures, yet offers charm and uniqueness with the built-in bookshelves, storage and "alcove" off the master bedroom!! The back yard is amazing and perfect for entertaining with a sparkling pool and spa, bar-be-cue, outdoor fireplace and separate fire pit and grassy yard area!! Just minutes away from the Historic Mission, shopping and dining in down town San Juan, beaches, harbor, PCH, and the 5 freeway! Excellent location in an excellent neighborhood - this is a must see and will NOT last!!