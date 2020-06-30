All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 32125 Via Barrida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
32125 Via Barrida
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:58 AM

32125 Via Barrida

32125 Avenue Barrida · (949) 233-1396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

32125 Avenue Barrida, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully updated single level home in the 55+ community of San Juan Hills East. Next to the golf course this a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath very spacious well kept home with an ipdated kitchen, a large living and dining area leading to a nice private patio area perfect for BBq, entertaining and just relaxing. There is a large Master Bedroom with a beautifully updated Master Bath, a spacious walk in closet, large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, indoor laundry, and a detached 2 Car Garage. This unit is perfectly located within the community, and boasts all the amenities of the area. A short distance to the walking trails, Premier Golfing with clubhouse, and newly remodeled restaurant. Close to Downtown San Juan Capistrano, Shopping, Dana Point Harbor, PCH, and I-5. You will love this Serene and Tranquil Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32125 Via Barrida have any available units?
32125 Via Barrida has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32125 Via Barrida have?
Some of 32125 Via Barrida's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32125 Via Barrida currently offering any rent specials?
32125 Via Barrida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32125 Via Barrida pet-friendly?
No, 32125 Via Barrida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32125 Via Barrida offer parking?
Yes, 32125 Via Barrida offers parking.
Does 32125 Via Barrida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32125 Via Barrida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32125 Via Barrida have a pool?
No, 32125 Via Barrida does not have a pool.
Does 32125 Via Barrida have accessible units?
No, 32125 Via Barrida does not have accessible units.
Does 32125 Via Barrida have units with dishwashers?
No, 32125 Via Barrida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32125 Via Barrida have units with air conditioning?
No, 32125 Via Barrida does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32125 Via Barrida?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity