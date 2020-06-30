32125 Via Barrida

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated single level home in the 55+ community of San Juan Hills East. Next to the golf course this a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath very spacious well kept home with an ipdated kitchen, a large living and dining area leading to a nice private patio area perfect for BBq, entertaining and just relaxing. There is a large Master Bedroom with a beautifully updated Master Bath, a spacious walk in closet, large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, indoor laundry, and a detached 2 Car Garage. This unit is perfectly located within the community, and boasts all the amenities of the area. A short distance to the walking trails, Premier Golfing with clubhouse, and newly remodeled restaurant. Close to Downtown San Juan Capistrano, Shopping, Dana Point Harbor, PCH, and I-5. You will love this Serene and Tranquil Community.