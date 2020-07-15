32002 Via Tonada

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Spectacularly renovated single level townhome is located in the heart of the historic San Juan Capistrano. This home features a

generous layout with three bedrooms and 2 full baths. The gas fireplace in the living room sets the ambiance as you enter. Along

with new flooring and paint, the home features natural light throughout with spacious windows and skylights. The open floor plan

provides easy access to the dining room with its built-in bookshelves/credenza and to the kitchen with new stainless steel

appliances, new quartz counters and all new shaker cabinets, including a specialty spice cabinet. Each of the three bedrooms

features large closets, and both bathrooms feature new vanities and flooring. The master bedroom has its own private, fenced

terrace. There is a laundry room with storage and a spacious, oversized two car garage with automatic door opener. The covered

back patio features an outdoor island with barbecue grill, new refrigerator and overlooks a private backyard. Mission Point is a

quiet neighborhood with pool, spa, and tennis. You could enjoy the short walking distance to old town San Juan Capistrano with

its specialty shops, quaint dining and train depot. Don't miss out on this opportunity!