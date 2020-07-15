All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Location

32002 Via Tonada, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacularly renovated single level townhome is located in the heart of the historic San Juan Capistrano. This home features a
generous layout with three bedrooms and 2 full baths. The gas fireplace in the living room sets the ambiance as you enter. Along
with new flooring and paint, the home features natural light throughout with spacious windows and skylights. The open floor plan
provides easy access to the dining room with its built-in bookshelves/credenza and to the kitchen with new stainless steel
appliances, new quartz counters and all new shaker cabinets, including a specialty spice cabinet. Each of the three bedrooms
features large closets, and both bathrooms feature new vanities and flooring. The master bedroom has its own private, fenced
terrace. There is a laundry room with storage and a spacious, oversized two car garage with automatic door opener. The covered
back patio features an outdoor island with barbecue grill, new refrigerator and overlooks a private backyard. Mission Point is a
quiet neighborhood with pool, spa, and tennis. You could enjoy the short walking distance to old town San Juan Capistrano with
its specialty shops, quaint dining and train depot. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32002 Via Tonada have any available units?
32002 Via Tonada has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32002 Via Tonada have?
Some of 32002 Via Tonada's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32002 Via Tonada currently offering any rent specials?
32002 Via Tonada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32002 Via Tonada pet-friendly?
No, 32002 Via Tonada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 32002 Via Tonada offer parking?
Yes, 32002 Via Tonada offers parking.
Does 32002 Via Tonada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32002 Via Tonada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32002 Via Tonada have a pool?
Yes, 32002 Via Tonada has a pool.
Does 32002 Via Tonada have accessible units?
No, 32002 Via Tonada does not have accessible units.
Does 32002 Via Tonada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32002 Via Tonada has units with dishwashers.
Does 32002 Via Tonada have units with air conditioning?
No, 32002 Via Tonada does not have units with air conditioning.
