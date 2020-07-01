All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 31542 Windsong Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
31542 Windsong Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

31542 Windsong Drive

31542 East Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31542 East Windsong Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Available NOW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house - This updated light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home features high vaulted ceilings in the living room, where you can relax by the fireplace. A Large Master bedroom with an abundance of closet space! Laundry room in Unit with side-by-side washer and gas dryer hookups. New lawn in private yard plus patio for entertaining. Centrally located in the quiet & well-maintained garden community of Sun Hollow community features include Pool and Spa access and Park/ play ground near unit. Just 2 lights off the 5 fwy in San Juan Capistrano, close to shopping, walk to dinned, Starbucks, or nearby public trails, parks, schools & equestrian stables. 1 car garage and 1 carport. Schedule to see it today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4037339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31542 Windsong Drive have any available units?
31542 Windsong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31542 Windsong Drive have?
Some of 31542 Windsong Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31542 Windsong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31542 Windsong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31542 Windsong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31542 Windsong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31542 Windsong Drive offers parking.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31542 Windsong Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive have a pool?
Yes, 31542 Windsong Drive has a pool.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive have accessible units?
No, 31542 Windsong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31542 Windsong Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31542 Windsong Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31542 Windsong Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego