31542 Windsong Drive

Available NOW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house - This updated light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath home features high vaulted ceilings in the living room, where you can relax by the fireplace. A Large Master bedroom with an abundance of closet space! Laundry room in Unit with side-by-side washer and gas dryer hookups. New lawn in private yard plus patio for entertaining. Centrally located in the quiet & well-maintained garden community of Sun Hollow community features include Pool and Spa access and Park/ play ground near unit. Just 2 lights off the 5 fwy in San Juan Capistrano, close to shopping, walk to dinned, Starbucks, or nearby public trails, parks, schools & equestrian stables. 1 car garage and 1 carport. Schedule to see it today!



No Pets Allowed



