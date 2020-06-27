31491 Paseo Campeon

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Grab the opportunity to live in the desirable gated Rancho Madrina! Spanish Colonial home newly painted inside and out. Very private yard with pool, spa, built in bbq and covered loggia for alfresco entertaining. Exceptional floor plan featuring great room with fireplace open to gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors through the main living areas. Formal entry opens to office with built ins and formal llving room with dual sided fireplace to the formal dining room. 3 ensuite bedrooms are adjacent to the upstairs media room, one features a Murphy bed for flexible room use. The master is spacious featuring fireplace, large bath with dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, dual sided walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. The home is offered furnished or owner will remove to accommodate the tenants' needs. The detached garage will remain locked for owners storage use. Rancho Madrina is a highly desirable community with walking distance to award winning St. Margarets private school and close to public and additional private schools. Walking to downtown San Juan Capistrano and Ocean is nearby.