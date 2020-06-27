All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
31491 Paseo Campeon
Location

31491 Paseo Campeon, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Honeyman Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Grab the opportunity to live in the desirable gated Rancho Madrina! Spanish Colonial home newly painted inside and out. Very private yard with pool, spa, built in bbq and covered loggia for alfresco entertaining. Exceptional floor plan featuring great room with fireplace open to gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors through the main living areas. Formal entry opens to office with built ins and formal llving room with dual sided fireplace to the formal dining room. 3 ensuite bedrooms are adjacent to the upstairs media room, one features a Murphy bed for flexible room use. The master is spacious featuring fireplace, large bath with dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, dual sided walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. The home is offered furnished or owner will remove to accommodate the tenants' needs. The detached garage will remain locked for owners storage use. Rancho Madrina is a highly desirable community with walking distance to award winning St. Margarets private school and close to public and additional private schools. Walking to downtown San Juan Capistrano and Ocean is nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have any available units?
31491 Paseo Campeon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 31491 Paseo Campeon have?
Some of 31491 Paseo Campeon's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31491 Paseo Campeon currently offering any rent specials?
31491 Paseo Campeon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31491 Paseo Campeon pet-friendly?
No, 31491 Paseo Campeon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon offer parking?
Yes, 31491 Paseo Campeon offers parking.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31491 Paseo Campeon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have a pool?
Yes, 31491 Paseo Campeon has a pool.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have accessible units?
No, 31491 Paseo Campeon does not have accessible units.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have units with dishwashers?
No, 31491 Paseo Campeon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31491 Paseo Campeon have units with air conditioning?
No, 31491 Paseo Campeon does not have units with air conditioning.
