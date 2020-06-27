All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
Find more places like 28102 Via Del Cerro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Juan Capistrano, CA
/
28102 Via Del Cerro
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

28102 Via Del Cerro

28102 via Del Cerro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Juan Capistrano
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28102 via Del Cerro, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Story POOL Home on large corner lot. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood yet close to everything! Neighborhood park just a few doors down the street, Horse trails, Equestrian center, hiking/biking trails, public schools, private schools, San Juan Golf Course and driving range.
This home has many upgrades, dual pane windows, previously remodeled kitchen and bath, corian counters, crown molding, ceiling fans, etc..
Pool has been redone and finished with a beautiful Black Pearl pebble tech, water features and safety rails for ease of in and out from steps and sitting seat. Enjoy the great privacy in the backyard which has southern exposure for all day sunshine. The pool also has a high end solar heating system. Full size garage with lots of storage. Home has been re-piped with full copper plumbing. Enjoy the views of the valley and surrounding hills and mountains. Plenty of space for adding on to home (owner has working drawings) and take advantage of Saddleback Mountain view There also is potential for parking of multiple RV's and/or boats. Check out the photos!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have any available units?
28102 Via Del Cerro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 28102 Via Del Cerro have?
Some of 28102 Via Del Cerro's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28102 Via Del Cerro currently offering any rent specials?
28102 Via Del Cerro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28102 Via Del Cerro pet-friendly?
No, 28102 Via Del Cerro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro offer parking?
Yes, 28102 Via Del Cerro offers parking.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28102 Via Del Cerro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have a pool?
Yes, 28102 Via Del Cerro has a pool.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have accessible units?
No, 28102 Via Del Cerro does not have accessible units.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have units with dishwashers?
No, 28102 Via Del Cerro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28102 Via Del Cerro have units with air conditioning?
No, 28102 Via Del Cerro does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Juan Capistrano 1 BedroomsSan Juan Capistrano 2 Bedrooms
San Juan Capistrano Apartments with PoolSan Juan Capistrano Apartments with Washer-Dryer
San Juan Capistrano Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego