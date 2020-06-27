28102 Via Del Cerro

Amenities

2 Story POOL Home on large corner lot. Nestled in a quiet neighborhood yet close to everything! Neighborhood park just a few doors down the street, Horse trails, Equestrian center, hiking/biking trails, public schools, private schools, San Juan Golf Course and driving range.

This home has many upgrades, dual pane windows, previously remodeled kitchen and bath, corian counters, crown molding, ceiling fans, etc..

Pool has been redone and finished with a beautiful Black Pearl pebble tech, water features and safety rails for ease of in and out from steps and sitting seat. Enjoy the great privacy in the backyard which has southern exposure for all day sunshine. The pool also has a high end solar heating system. Full size garage with lots of storage. Home has been re-piped with full copper plumbing. Enjoy the views of the valley and surrounding hills and mountains. Plenty of space for adding on to home (owner has working drawings) and take advantage of Saddleback Mountain view There also is potential for parking of multiple RV's and/or boats. Check out the photos!!!