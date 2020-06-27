27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane

Amenities

Tenants Out - Finally Available for Move-In! Lowest Priced Detached, 3-Bedroom Home in San Juan Capistrano! Single-Level (no steps), DETACHED (no common walls), Home in Park-Like setting. Very unique location in the community - entire front of home faces a huge green belt/park area with mature trees and landscaping. It's like having your own acreage, but without the up-keep! Look out your windows and see nothing but green belt - feels like you are living in the country! Only three homes in this private, serene location. Large enclosed private patio area for bar-b-queing, entertaining, or just privately relaxing. Cozy fireplace in the living room. One car direct access garage, plus one car direct access private carport. Inside laundry. Walk to Ambuehl school (one of the best in the district) or to St. Margaret's. Across the street from Arroyo Park. Easy access to the freeway - 3 mintutes! Community swimming pool and playground. Sidewalks for those evening walks and easy access to San Juan Creek Trail - where you can then walk or bike to the beach!