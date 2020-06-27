All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane
27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane

27651 Summerfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27651 Summerfield Lane, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
Tenants Out - Finally Available for Move-In! Lowest Priced Detached, 3-Bedroom Home in San Juan Capistrano! Single-Level (no steps), DETACHED (no common walls), Home in Park-Like setting. Very unique location in the community - entire front of home faces a huge green belt/park area with mature trees and landscaping. It's like having your own acreage, but without the up-keep! Look out your windows and see nothing but green belt - feels like you are living in the country! Only three homes in this private, serene location. Large enclosed private patio area for bar-b-queing, entertaining, or just privately relaxing. Cozy fireplace in the living room. One car direct access garage, plus one car direct access private carport. Inside laundry. Walk to Ambuehl school (one of the best in the district) or to St. Margaret's. Across the street from Arroyo Park. Easy access to the freeway - 3 mintutes! Community swimming pool and playground. Sidewalks for those evening walks and easy access to San Juan Creek Trail - where you can then walk or bike to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have any available units?
27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have?
Some of 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane offers parking.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane has a pool.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have accessible units?
No, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27651 SUMMERFIELD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
