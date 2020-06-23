All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
27541 Paseo Talavera
27541 Paseo Talavera

27541 Paseo Talavera
San Juan Capistrano
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

27541 Paseo Talavera, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Darling remodeled single story on a cul de sac street with a VIEW!!!! Doesn't get better than this!!! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, skylights, beautiful stone fireplace in living room, crown moulding, upgraded bathrooms with granite, formal dining room. Lots of storage space, two car garage with cabinets, newer sliding glass doors and windows. Extremely well maintained. Pool and lovely park within walking distance. One of the nicest areas of San Juan Cap and minutes away from everything!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have any available units?
27541 Paseo Talavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27541 Paseo Talavera have?
Some of 27541 Paseo Talavera's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27541 Paseo Talavera currently offering any rent specials?
27541 Paseo Talavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27541 Paseo Talavera pet-friendly?
No, 27541 Paseo Talavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera offer parking?
Yes, 27541 Paseo Talavera offers parking.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27541 Paseo Talavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have a pool?
Yes, 27541 Paseo Talavera has a pool.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have accessible units?
No, 27541 Paseo Talavera does not have accessible units.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have units with dishwashers?
No, 27541 Paseo Talavera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27541 Paseo Talavera have units with air conditioning?
No, 27541 Paseo Talavera does not have units with air conditioning.
