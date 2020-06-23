27541 Paseo Talavera

Amenities

Darling remodeled single story on a cul de sac street with a VIEW!!!! Doesn't get better than this!!! Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, skylights, beautiful stone fireplace in living room, crown moulding, upgraded bathrooms with granite, formal dining room. Lots of storage space, two car garage with cabinets, newer sliding glass doors and windows. Extremely well maintained. Pool and lovely park within walking distance. One of the nicest areas of San Juan Cap and minutes away from everything!!!