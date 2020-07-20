All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
San Juan Capistrano, CA
27387 Paseo Sienna
27387 Paseo Sienna

27387 Paseo Sienna · No Longer Available
Location

27387 Paseo Sienna, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Mesa Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
California living at its finest. Located on a single-loaded street within the Mesa Vista Community overlooking historic San Juan Basilica and Saddleback Valley. This contemporary one level residence, loft up, features a private gated entry with cathedral ceilings, (3) bedrooms (third bedroom currently used as an office) plus a bright loft/bonus room, and (2) two full baths. The open floor plan is complemented with an updated master suite that includes double entry doors, upgraded bath, spacious closet, and private enclosed courtyard. A large backyard offers expansive views, private patio, drought tolerant landscaping, and unique pergola/patio cover that is ideal for entertaining! The home has an attached 2-car garage with washer and dryer. Also, included in the rental; refrigerator, new range and microwave, dishwasher and gardener. The community includes pool/spa, BBQ, picnic areas and walking trails. Nearby Dana Point Harbor and Beaches as well as proximity to downtown San Juan Capistrano, Equestrian Facilities and Golf Course makes this a ideal location. Convenient freeway access at the Camino Capistrano off ramp.
Resort style living in the hills of San Juan Capistrano can become yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have any available units?
27387 Paseo Sienna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27387 Paseo Sienna have?
Some of 27387 Paseo Sienna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27387 Paseo Sienna currently offering any rent specials?
27387 Paseo Sienna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27387 Paseo Sienna pet-friendly?
No, 27387 Paseo Sienna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna offer parking?
Yes, 27387 Paseo Sienna offers parking.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27387 Paseo Sienna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have a pool?
Yes, 27387 Paseo Sienna has a pool.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have accessible units?
No, 27387 Paseo Sienna does not have accessible units.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27387 Paseo Sienna has units with dishwashers.
Does 27387 Paseo Sienna have units with air conditioning?
No, 27387 Paseo Sienna does not have units with air conditioning.
