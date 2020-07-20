27387 Paseo Sienna

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

California living at its finest. Located on a single-loaded street within the Mesa Vista Community overlooking historic San Juan Basilica and Saddleback Valley. This contemporary one level residence, loft up, features a private gated entry with cathedral ceilings, (3) bedrooms (third bedroom currently used as an office) plus a bright loft/bonus room, and (2) two full baths. The open floor plan is complemented with an updated master suite that includes double entry doors, upgraded bath, spacious closet, and private enclosed courtyard. A large backyard offers expansive views, private patio, drought tolerant landscaping, and unique pergola/patio cover that is ideal for entertaining! The home has an attached 2-car garage with washer and dryer. Also, included in the rental; refrigerator, new range and microwave, dishwasher and gardener. The community includes pool/spa, BBQ, picnic areas and walking trails. Nearby Dana Point Harbor and Beaches as well as proximity to downtown San Juan Capistrano, Equestrian Facilities and Golf Course makes this a ideal location. Convenient freeway access at the Camino Capistrano off ramp.

Resort style living in the hills of San Juan Capistrano can become yours!