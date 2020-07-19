All apartments in San Juan Capistrano
27369 Paseo Laguna

27369 Paseo Laguna · No Longer Available
Location

27369 Paseo Laguna, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Mesa Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in a quiet community, this beautiful single level townhome is the perfect place for your San Juan Capistrano vacation. This home only shares a wall on one side of the property, which gives it the feel of a single family home. The home is fully furnished and offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and can sleep up to 4 people. The master suite features a tiled shower and a privacy toilette room. The townhome is located in a quiet, planned community that offers a pool and spa. Visitors will find themselves just a few miles from downtown San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point and the beautiful south Orange County coastline. (VRBO #734983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have any available units?
27369 Paseo Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 27369 Paseo Laguna have?
Some of 27369 Paseo Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27369 Paseo Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
27369 Paseo Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27369 Paseo Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 27369 Paseo Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna offer parking?
Yes, 27369 Paseo Laguna offers parking.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27369 Paseo Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have a pool?
Yes, 27369 Paseo Laguna has a pool.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have accessible units?
No, 27369 Paseo Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27369 Paseo Laguna has units with dishwashers.
Does 27369 Paseo Laguna have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27369 Paseo Laguna has units with air conditioning.
