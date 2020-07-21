26250 Paseo Armonia

Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub new construction

The opportunity of a lifetime in the hills of Pacific San Juan. Blue Harbor Community. Beautifully furnished 5 bedrooms, 6 baths luxury home is being offered for a minimum one-year lease while owners are on sabbatical. The home will be 2 years new in January. The lease could run longer than one year. All that you need are your personal belongings, everything else in the home is for your use. The family is only removing their clothing and personal items. Purchased as new construction from the builder, the owners have spent thousands on upgrades and landscaping. Currently set up for two small children, including play yard. The Blue Harbor community has a pool/spa and a work-out gym. One mile from the Dana Point Harbor, and beaches. Minutes to the 5 freeway, The lifestyle in South Orange County, offers many amenities and the best part is the Beautiful Weather, crisp Ocean Breezes! Live the Dream! Lease includes a weekly gardener. Click on the video/photos to see this beautiful home. Check supplemental docs for all the details. Tenants must have impeccable credit and financials. Please call me at 949-456-9777, you will get a quick response. Thank you. This home is NOT available until January 15th, 2020. This is not your usual rental home. This is a unique opportunity for the right situation. set up for small children in 3 bedrooms. If you have older children, then we will store children's furniture and you can bring in your own bedroom furniture.