26250 Paseo Armonia
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

26250 Paseo Armonia

26250 Paseo Armonia · No Longer Available
Location

26250 Paseo Armonia, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
The opportunity of a lifetime in the hills of Pacific San Juan. Blue Harbor Community. Beautifully furnished 5 bedrooms, 6 baths luxury home is being offered for a minimum one-year lease while owners are on sabbatical. The home will be 2 years new in January. The lease could run longer than one year. All that you need are your personal belongings, everything else in the home is for your use. The family is only removing their clothing and personal items. Purchased as new construction from the builder, the owners have spent thousands on upgrades and landscaping. Currently set up for two small children, including play yard. The Blue Harbor community has a pool/spa and a work-out gym. One mile from the Dana Point Harbor, and beaches. Minutes to the 5 freeway, The lifestyle in South Orange County, offers many amenities and the best part is the Beautiful Weather, crisp Ocean Breezes! Live the Dream! Lease includes a weekly gardener. Click on the video/photos to see this beautiful home. Check supplemental docs for all the details. Tenants must have impeccable credit and financials. Please call me at 949-456-9777, you will get a quick response. Thank you. This home is NOT available until January 15th, 2020. This is not your usual rental home. This is a unique opportunity for the right situation. set up for small children in 3 bedrooms. If you have older children, then we will store children's furniture and you can bring in your own bedroom furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have any available units?
26250 Paseo Armonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 26250 Paseo Armonia have?
Some of 26250 Paseo Armonia's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26250 Paseo Armonia currently offering any rent specials?
26250 Paseo Armonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26250 Paseo Armonia pet-friendly?
No, 26250 Paseo Armonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia offer parking?
Yes, 26250 Paseo Armonia offers parking.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26250 Paseo Armonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have a pool?
Yes, 26250 Paseo Armonia has a pool.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have accessible units?
No, 26250 Paseo Armonia does not have accessible units.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26250 Paseo Armonia has units with dishwashers.
Does 26250 Paseo Armonia have units with air conditioning?
No, 26250 Paseo Armonia does not have units with air conditioning.
