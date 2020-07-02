25562 Via Solis

Amenities

ROOMY 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM ONE STORY HOME in Mission Bell with 3 car driveway and room to store a boat on the side. Approximately 1750 square feet this home features a formal family room with vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace and separate living room and tile throughout entire home except family room. Mission Bell is located approximately 1.25 miles to Doheny Beach. Close to parks, dog park, bike/pedestrian path that leads to Doheny Beach and Boneyard Cafe (open during the summer), shopping, theaters and more. Please note the firepit in backyard does not have gas connected to it. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANT!