25562 Dana Mesa Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Don’t miss this exceptionally modern and gorgeously landscaped single-story pool home located in the beautiful city of San Juan Capistrano. Completely remodeled with new paint, lighting, and plumbing. The kitchen has brand new Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances that have never been used! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Lay out by the pool, dip in the spa or just relax on the patio and gaze into the amazing view of the city and surrounding hills. 2 car attached garage with laundry area supplied with washer and dryer. There is also an extra sunroom that can be used as a lounge or entertainment room.