Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 AM

25562 Dana Mesa Drive

25562 Dana Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25562 Dana Mesa Drive, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don’t miss this exceptionally modern and gorgeously landscaped single-story pool home located in the beautiful city of San Juan Capistrano. Completely remodeled with new paint, lighting, and plumbing. The kitchen has brand new Frigidaire Gallery stainless steel appliances that have never been used! Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Lay out by the pool, dip in the spa or just relax on the patio and gaze into the amazing view of the city and surrounding hills. 2 car attached garage with laundry area supplied with washer and dryer. There is also an extra sunroom that can be used as a lounge or entertainment room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have any available units?
25562 Dana Mesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have?
Some of 25562 Dana Mesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25562 Dana Mesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25562 Dana Mesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25562 Dana Mesa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive offers parking.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive has a pool.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25562 Dana Mesa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25562 Dana Mesa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
