Last updated June 25 2019

22 Plaza Caloroso

San Juan Capistrano
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Location

22 Plaza Caloroso, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Marbella

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED, IMMACULATE DESIGNER VILLA LOCATED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS COMMUNITY OF MARBELLA GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB. Upper level 2 bed, 2 full bath plus office. Light & bright, open floorplan with vaulted ceilings and two decks to take in the gorgeous hillside views. Designer remodeled kitchen with marble countertops & breakfast bar, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and classic white cabinetry. The elegant master bedroom features a lovely bay window with golf course views, a fireplace, and a walk-in closet with custom hardwood cabinetry and shelving. Showcasing a luxurious stone shower and spa tub, honed porcelain tile flooring, marble dual vanities, custom cabinetry, and new lighting fixtures, the opulent master bath proves the perfect place to relax and escape. Should you need a retreat to work, study, or read, this stunning home offers an office/library with lighted built-in hardwood cabinetry and hill and golf course views. The list of custom touches in this elegant home is simply too extensive to properly convey. Landlord pays HOA fee. All this situated in a desirable, 24-hour guard-gated community near the Marbella Golf Course and Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have any available units?
22 Plaza Caloroso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Juan Capistrano, CA.
What amenities does 22 Plaza Caloroso have?
Some of 22 Plaza Caloroso's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Plaza Caloroso currently offering any rent specials?
22 Plaza Caloroso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Plaza Caloroso pet-friendly?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Juan Capistrano.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso offer parking?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso does not offer parking.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have a pool?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso does not have a pool.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have accessible units?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Plaza Caloroso has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Plaza Caloroso have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Plaza Caloroso does not have units with air conditioning.
