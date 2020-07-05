All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C

8458 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8458 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C Available 04/24/20 Upgraded top floor 2B/2BA condo w/ W/D, parking, & stainless steel appliances! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful top floor 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Concord Square community in Central Mira Mesa! The condo is over one level of 981 square feet and has an open layout. Located just minutes from local freeways, shopping centers, dining & more! This bright condo features upgrades throughout with stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinets, granite counter-tops & a breakfast bar along side the dining area. There is a room off the kitchen with a full Washer & Dryer & additional cabinets. This condo has ample storage throughout with a storage closet on the balcony, an extra closet in the hallway, and a pantry cupboard in the kitchen. Private balcony off the living room! Master bathroom features updated closets and attached bathroom. The bathroom has a beautifully detailed stand-up shower and a vanity with plenty of counter space. Down the hallway, there is a guest bathroom and also a guest bedroom. The guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo, and a stunning tile enclosure. Carpet in both bedrooms and the living room. Community has a large swimming pool and one parking space just steps from the unit!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1950
- WASHER/DRYER: included in unit
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 35lbs will be considered for additional $40/month

If applying with a dog, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/6XMll7r5EHk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- PARKING: 1 assigned carport space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4108888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have any available units?
8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have?
Some of 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C offers parking.
Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C has a pool.
Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

