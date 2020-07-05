Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

8458 Summerdale Rd Unit C Available 04/24/20 Upgraded top floor 2B/2BA condo w/ W/D, parking, & stainless steel appliances! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful top floor 2B/2BA condo available for lease in the Concord Square community in Central Mira Mesa! The condo is over one level of 981 square feet and has an open layout. Located just minutes from local freeways, shopping centers, dining & more! This bright condo features upgrades throughout with stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinets, granite counter-tops & a breakfast bar along side the dining area. There is a room off the kitchen with a full Washer & Dryer & additional cabinets. This condo has ample storage throughout with a storage closet on the balcony, an extra closet in the hallway, and a pantry cupboard in the kitchen. Private balcony off the living room! Master bathroom features updated closets and attached bathroom. The bathroom has a beautifully detailed stand-up shower and a vanity with plenty of counter space. Down the hallway, there is a guest bathroom and also a guest bedroom. The guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo, and a stunning tile enclosure. Carpet in both bedrooms and the living room. Community has a large swimming pool and one parking space just steps from the unit!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1950

- WASHER/DRYER: included in unit

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 35lbs will be considered for additional $40/month



If applying with a dog, you will be required to have your dog screened through PetScreening.com. There is a separate $20.00 non-refundable screening fee for dogs. Cats do not need to be screened through PetScreening.com. Fish in tanks of 5 gallons or less are not considered pets and will be accepted.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/6XMll7r5EHk

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- PARKING: 1 assigned carport space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



