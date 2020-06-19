All apartments in San Diego
550 Front St

550 Front Street · (858) 336-9836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2302 · Avail. now

$4,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
sauna
Welcome to luxury living at the coveted Pinnacle tower! This 23rd floor 2 bed, 2 bath suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large private terrace ABOVE the towers next door. Rarely even lived in, this home is perfect for a renter seeking something clean, desirable, and in a premium tower. Additional storage unit is an option, along with 2 parking spaces. Blackout shades in BR, and complex offers concierge, a guest suite, movie theatre, gym, sauna, steam room, pool, jacuzzi, and full-time security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Front St have any available units?
550 Front St has a unit available for $4,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Front St have?
Some of 550 Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Front St currently offering any rent specials?
550 Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Front St pet-friendly?
No, 550 Front St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 550 Front St offer parking?
Yes, 550 Front St does offer parking.
Does 550 Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Front St have a pool?
Yes, 550 Front St has a pool.
Does 550 Front St have accessible units?
No, 550 Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Front St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Front St has units with dishwashers.
