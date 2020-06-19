550 Front St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool guest suite media room sauna

Welcome to luxury living at the coveted Pinnacle tower! This 23rd floor 2 bed, 2 bath suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large private terrace ABOVE the towers next door. Rarely even lived in, this home is perfect for a renter seeking something clean, desirable, and in a premium tower. Additional storage unit is an option, along with 2 parking spaces. Blackout shades in BR, and complex offers concierge, a guest suite, movie theatre, gym, sauna, steam room, pool, jacuzzi, and full-time security.