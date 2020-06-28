Amenities

4BR 3BA Home in Allied Gardens - Solar, AC, Updated Throughout, Deck with Views, Drought Tolerent Landscaping, Pet Friendly - ***Available NOW***



***Available NOW***



4701 Elsa Rd.

San Diego, CA 92120



Located in Allied Gardens



CROSS STREET: Crawford St.



4 Bedrooms

3 Baths

Estimated 1417 sq. ft.

Single-Family Home / Fully Upgraded Property

1 Car Garage

Forced AC/ Heat

Solar



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven-Gas

Built-in Microwave

Tile Backsplash

Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Island

Wood Flooring

Granite Countertops



Open Floor Plan

Natural Paint

Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom

Wood Flooring Throughout except 3 Bedrooms

Carpet in 3 Bedrooms

Tile Flooring in Bathrooms

AC W/ Nest Thermostat

Forced Heat

Full-Size Washer and Dryer

1 Car Garage

Large Deck - Patio Furniture Stays

Views from Deck

Long Driveway

Drought Tolerent Front Yard

Backyard: Large Patio Deck & Cement Side Yard



CLOSE TO:

Parks

Shopping

Groceries

Restaurants

Post Office

Interstate 8



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE - Full Solar

Water/Sewer

Landscaping - Drought tolerent front yard, backyard is large deck and cement side yard

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3195.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat Or Dog - Any Size

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

