Amenities
4BR 3BA Home in Allied Gardens - Solar, AC, Updated Throughout, Deck with Views, Drought Tolerent Landscaping, Pet Friendly - ***Available NOW***
4701 Elsa Rd.
San Diego, CA 92120
Located in Allied Gardens
CROSS STREET: Crawford St.
4 Bedrooms
3 Baths
Estimated 1417 sq. ft.
Single-Family Home / Fully Upgraded Property
1 Car Garage
Forced AC/ Heat
Solar
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Gas
Built-in Microwave
Tile Backsplash
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Wood Flooring
Granite Countertops
Open Floor Plan
Natural Paint
Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Wood Flooring Throughout except 3 Bedrooms
Carpet in 3 Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
AC W/ Nest Thermostat
Forced Heat
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
1 Car Garage
Large Deck - Patio Furniture Stays
Views from Deck
Long Driveway
Drought Tolerent Front Yard
Backyard: Large Patio Deck & Cement Side Yard
CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping
Groceries
Restaurants
Post Office
Interstate 8
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE - Full Solar
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - Drought tolerent front yard, backyard is large deck and cement side yard
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3195.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat Or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
