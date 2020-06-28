All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4701 Elsa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4701 Elsa Rd
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4701 Elsa Rd

4701 Elsa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Grantville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4701 Elsa Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4BR 3BA Home in Allied Gardens - Solar, AC, Updated Throughout, Deck with Views, Drought Tolerent Landscaping, Pet Friendly - ***Available NOW***

**** The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

4701 Elsa Rd.
San Diego, CA 92120

Located in Allied Gardens

CROSS STREET: Crawford St.

4 Bedrooms
3 Baths
Estimated 1417 sq. ft.
Single-Family Home / Fully Upgraded Property
1 Car Garage
Forced AC/ Heat
Solar

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Gas
Built-in Microwave
Tile Backsplash
Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Island
Wood Flooring
Granite Countertops

Open Floor Plan
Natural Paint
Ceiling Fan in Living Room and Master Bedroom
Wood Flooring Throughout except 3 Bedrooms
Carpet in 3 Bedrooms
Tile Flooring in Bathrooms
AC W/ Nest Thermostat
Forced Heat
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
1 Car Garage
Large Deck - Patio Furniture Stays
Views from Deck
Long Driveway
Drought Tolerent Front Yard
Backyard: Large Patio Deck & Cement Side Yard

CLOSE TO:
Parks
Shopping
Groceries
Restaurants
Post Office
Interstate 8

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE - Full Solar
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - Drought tolerent front yard, backyard is large deck and cement side yard
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3195.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat Or Dog - Any Size
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5106085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Elsa Rd have any available units?
4701 Elsa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Elsa Rd have?
Some of 4701 Elsa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Elsa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Elsa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Elsa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Elsa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Elsa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Elsa Rd offers parking.
Does 4701 Elsa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Elsa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Elsa Rd have a pool?
No, 4701 Elsa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Elsa Rd have accessible units?
No, 4701 Elsa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Elsa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Elsa Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University