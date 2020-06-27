Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4082 Albatross St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4082 Albatross St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4082 Albatross St
4082 Albatross Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4082 Albatross Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4082 Albatross St have any available units?
4082 Albatross St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4082 Albatross St have?
Some of 4082 Albatross St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4082 Albatross St currently offering any rent specials?
4082 Albatross St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4082 Albatross St pet-friendly?
No, 4082 Albatross St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4082 Albatross St offer parking?
No, 4082 Albatross St does not offer parking.
Does 4082 Albatross St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4082 Albatross St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4082 Albatross St have a pool?
No, 4082 Albatross St does not have a pool.
Does 4082 Albatross St have accessible units?
No, 4082 Albatross St does not have accessible units.
Does 4082 Albatross St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4082 Albatross St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University