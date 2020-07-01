All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4041 Oakcrest Drive #303

4041 Oakcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4041 Oakcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in City Heights! MOVE IN BY 5/31/2020 AT RECEIVE $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!

This spacious 2 bedroom is located in a controlled-access community towards the end of a cul-de-sac, tucking you away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while being close enough for all your needs.

Walk into this beautifully remodeled home and lovely updated laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and comes with a new refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and plenty of storage space.

Each bedroom is on opposite sides of the condo, so no shared walls! Both bedrooms come with a large closet and big windows with lots of natural light. Each bedroom has a bathroom directly across from it and both come with a bathtub, shower, and remodeled granite vanity.

Just off the master bedroom and living room is a large balcony with the perfect balance of shade, and sunshine.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5649510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have any available units?
4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have?
Some of 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 currently offering any rent specials?
4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 is pet friendly.
Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 offer parking?
Yes, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 offers parking.
Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have a pool?
No, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 does not have a pool.
Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have accessible units?
No, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4041 Oakcrest Drive #303 has units with dishwashers.

