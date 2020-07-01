4041 Oakcrest Drive #303

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in City Heights! MOVE IN BY 5/31/2020 AT RECEIVE $500 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



This spacious 2 bedroom is located in a controlled-access community towards the end of a cul-de-sac, tucking you away from the hustle and bustle of the city, while being close enough for all your needs.



Walk into this beautifully remodeled home and lovely updated laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen features granite countertops and comes with a new refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and plenty of storage space.



Each bedroom is on opposite sides of the condo, so no shared walls! Both bedrooms come with a large closet and big windows with lots of natural light. Each bedroom has a bathroom directly across from it and both come with a bathtub, shower, and remodeled granite vanity.



Just off the master bedroom and living room is a large balcony with the perfect balance of shade, and sunshine.



