Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

1554 Hornblend Street #2

1554 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1554 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
3BR 3.5BA TWH in Pacific Beach - New Paint & Carpet, W/D in unit, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW ******

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

Located in PACIFIC BEACH

1554 HORNBLEND ST. #2
SAN DIEGO, CA 92109

3 Bedroom
3.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1682 sqft
Townhome
3 Story
2 Car Garage

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Black Appliances
Granite Countertops
Tile Flooring

1ST FLOOR
NEW Paint
Wood Laminate and Tile Flooring
Living Room
Gas Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen
Title Counter Tops
Matching Black Appliances
Laundry - W/D included
Half Bath
Ceiling Fan
Patio
Recessed Lighting

2ND FLOOR
NEW Paint
NEW Carpet
2 Large Bedrooms with Private Full Bath
Balcony
Large Windows for Natural Light

3RD FLOOR - All Master Bedroom
NEW Paint
NEW Carpet
LARGE Master Bedroom
LARGE Master Bath
LARGE Walk in Closet
2nd Balcony w/ view
Lots of Natural Light
Dual Sink in Bathroom
Separate Shower and Tub
Ceiling Fan

Forced Heat
No AC
Washer/Dryer - Included
Detached 2 Car Garage

CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Night Life
Beaches
Parks
Schools
Grocery Stores
Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Phone/Cable/Internet
Flat Water/Sewer Fee of $100 per month

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3645.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 DOG or CAT - 50LBS OR LESS
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5166958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have any available units?
1554 Hornblend Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have?
Some of 1554 Hornblend Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1554 Hornblend Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1554 Hornblend Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1554 Hornblend Street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 offers parking.
Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have a pool?
No, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1554 Hornblend Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1554 Hornblend Street #2 has units with dishwashers.
