1554 Hornblend Street #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

3BR 3.5BA TWH in Pacific Beach - New Paint & Carpet, W/D in unit, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW ******



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



Located in PACIFIC BEACH



1554 HORNBLEND ST. #2

SAN DIEGO, CA 92109



3 Bedroom

3.5 Bathroom

Estimated 1682 sqft

Townhome

3 Story

2 Car Garage



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven-Gas

Dishwasher

Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Black Appliances

Granite Countertops

Tile Flooring



1ST FLOOR

NEW Paint

Wood Laminate and Tile Flooring

Living Room

Gas Fireplace

Dining Room

Kitchen

Title Counter Tops

Matching Black Appliances

Laundry - W/D included

Half Bath

Ceiling Fan

Patio

Recessed Lighting



2ND FLOOR

NEW Paint

NEW Carpet

2 Large Bedrooms with Private Full Bath

Balcony

Large Windows for Natural Light



3RD FLOOR - All Master Bedroom

NEW Paint

NEW Carpet

LARGE Master Bedroom

LARGE Master Bath

LARGE Walk in Closet

2nd Balcony w/ view

Lots of Natural Light

Dual Sink in Bathroom

Separate Shower and Tub

Ceiling Fan



Forced Heat

No AC

Washer/Dryer - Included

Detached 2 Car Garage



CLOSE TO:

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Night Life

Beaches

Parks

Schools

Grocery Stores

Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Phone/Cable/Internet

Flat Water/Sewer Fee of $100 per month



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3645.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 DOG or CAT - 50LBS OR LESS

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE5166958)