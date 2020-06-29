1554 Hornblend Street #2

Amenities
3BR 3.5BA TWH in Pacific Beach - New Paint & Carpet, W/D in unit, 2 Car Garage - ******AVAILABLE NOW ******
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***
Located in PACIFIC BEACH
1554 HORNBLEND ST. #2
SAN DIEGO, CA 92109
3 Bedroom
3.5 Bathroom
Estimated 1682 sqft
Townhome
3 Story
2 Car Garage
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven-Gas
Dishwasher
Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Black Appliances
Granite Countertops
Tile Flooring
1ST FLOOR
NEW Paint
Wood Laminate and Tile Flooring
Living Room
Gas Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen
Title Counter Tops
Matching Black Appliances
Laundry - W/D included
Half Bath
Ceiling Fan
Patio
Recessed Lighting
2ND FLOOR
NEW Paint
NEW Carpet
2 Large Bedrooms with Private Full Bath
Balcony
Large Windows for Natural Light
3RD FLOOR - All Master Bedroom
NEW Paint
NEW Carpet
LARGE Master Bedroom
LARGE Master Bath
LARGE Walk in Closet
2nd Balcony w/ view
Lots of Natural Light
Dual Sink in Bathroom
Separate Shower and Tub
Ceiling Fan
Forced Heat
No AC
Washer/Dryer - Included
Detached 2 Car Garage
CLOSE TO:
Grocery Stores
Restaurants
Night Life
Beaches
Parks
Schools
Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Phone/Cable/Internet
Flat Water/Sewer Fee of $100 per month
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3645.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 DOG or CAT - 50LBS OR LESS
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ ***
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
