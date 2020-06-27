15238 Calle Juanito

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2BA House with A/C, 2 Car Garage, & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2BA house available for lease in the Rancho Penasquitos community. This property features 1,746 SF of living space, and boasts:



-Newly remodeled kitchen!

- Great location in PQ! Home backs up to Black Mountain Open Space Park, walking distance to Rolling Hills Elementary, & Rolling Hills Park

- Located on a quiet dead end street!

- Great exterior curb appeal w/ drought tolerant landscaping & artificial turf

- 2 car detached garage

- Central A/C

- Washer/Dryer hookups

- Front entry opens to living room and features hardwood floors, & cozy fireplace w/ brick accent

- Open upgraded kitchen & family room. Great for entertaining.

- Separate dining area off kitchen w/ light fixture

- Family room features: tile floors, ceiling fan, access to backyard, and cozy fireplace w/ tile accents

- Spacious master bedroom features: hardwood floors, ceiling fan, and attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features stall shower

- Light & bright second & third bedroom each feature new carpet

- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo

- Backyard features covered concrete patio and hillside w/ drought tolerant landscaping



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2670

- WASHER/DRYER: hookups only

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 pet



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Rancho Penasquitos

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none. tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1971



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: built in bbq and instant hot water faucet in kitchen sink are non functional, Property will include a refrigerator.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



