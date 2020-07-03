12456 Kestrel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home Available in Rancho Penasquitos Available April 15th - Beautiful single story three bedroom home, recently updated with new paint and vinyl plank flooring.



Large well maintained backyard with gorgeous views!



Available Mid-April. Landscaping maintenance included! Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Renter's insurance is required.



Please contact Francis Taylor Property Management at (760) 690-6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.



For a 3-D Tour, please go to our website francistaylorpm.com



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ucectMRYce9&mls=1



DRE #01940903



(RLNE5693463)