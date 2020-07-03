All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

12456 Kestrel St

12456 Kestrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

12456 Kestrel Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Available in Rancho Penasquitos Available April 15th - Beautiful single story three bedroom home, recently updated with new paint and vinyl plank flooring.

Large well maintained backyard with gorgeous views!

Available Mid-April. Landscaping maintenance included! Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Renter's insurance is required.

Please contact Francis Taylor Property Management at (760) 690-6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.

For a 3-D Tour, please go to our website francistaylorpm.com

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ucectMRYce9&mls=1

DRE #01940903

(RLNE5693463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12456 Kestrel St have any available units?
12456 Kestrel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 12456 Kestrel St currently offering any rent specials?
12456 Kestrel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12456 Kestrel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12456 Kestrel St is pet friendly.
Does 12456 Kestrel St offer parking?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not offer parking.
Does 12456 Kestrel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12456 Kestrel St have a pool?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not have a pool.
Does 12456 Kestrel St have accessible units?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not have accessible units.
Does 12456 Kestrel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12456 Kestrel St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12456 Kestrel St does not have units with air conditioning.

