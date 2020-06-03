Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10861 Angola Road Available 07/12/19 Mira Mesa, 10861 Angola Rd., Dual Pane Windows, Granite Counters, AC, Garage! - Welcome home to this charming single level home located on the West side of Mira Mesa and conveniently located near Sorrento Valley, shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has recessed lighting, custom closet organizer, slider to the rear yard, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



