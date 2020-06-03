All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10861 Angola Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10861 Angola Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

10861 Angola Road

10861 Angola Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10861 Angola Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10861 Angola Road Available 07/12/19 Mira Mesa, 10861 Angola Rd., Dual Pane Windows, Granite Counters, AC, Garage! - Welcome home to this charming single level home located on the West side of Mira Mesa and conveniently located near Sorrento Valley, shopping, restaurants, schools and parks. Dual pane windows. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has recessed lighting, custom closet organizer, slider to the rear yard, ceramic tile bathroom floors and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE3402795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10861 Angola Road have any available units?
10861 Angola Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10861 Angola Road have?
Some of 10861 Angola Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10861 Angola Road currently offering any rent specials?
10861 Angola Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10861 Angola Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10861 Angola Road is pet friendly.
Does 10861 Angola Road offer parking?
Yes, 10861 Angola Road offers parking.
Does 10861 Angola Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10861 Angola Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10861 Angola Road have a pool?
No, 10861 Angola Road does not have a pool.
Does 10861 Angola Road have accessible units?
No, 10861 Angola Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10861 Angola Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10861 Angola Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University