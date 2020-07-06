Amenities
10278 Black Mountain Road #176 Available 05/07/20 Spacious 1bd Condo, in Prime Mira Mesa location. Close to military base, great amenities! Must see! - This spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo is located in the heart of Mira Mesa. Close to shopping, entertainment, and Military bases, this condo is in a prime location and features:
- Spacious layout
- Private balcony
- Air Conditioning
- Tons of cabinet and closet space
- Appliances including: Stove, Dishwasher, Range hood Microwave and Fridge
- 1 Assigned parking
- Onsite laundry
- Community pool and Spa
- Sorry, no pets
****Water, trash and sewage included
(RLNE5712789)