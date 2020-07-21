4655 La Canada Road

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Fallbrook move in ready home available for rent. Updated flooring and newer kitchen cabinets as well as granite countertops. Located just 15 miles from the main gate at Camp Pendleton Marine Base and ~20 miles to the heart of Temecula. Enjoy the rural feel of the equestrian area of Fallbrook with space in your back yard for gardening, fruit trees or whatever your imagination brings. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has a nice long driveway to

accommodate your guest when you are entertaining. Large open space in the back yard gives you lots of options. Come and take a look you will not be disappointed!