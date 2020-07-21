All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 4655 La Canada Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
4655 La Canada Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

4655 La Canada Road

4655 La Canada Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4655 La Canada Road, San Diego County, CA 92028

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Fallbrook move in ready home available for rent. Updated flooring and newer kitchen cabinets as well as granite countertops. Located just 15 miles from the main gate at Camp Pendleton Marine Base and ~20 miles to the heart of Temecula. Enjoy the rural feel of the equestrian area of Fallbrook with space in your back yard for gardening, fruit trees or whatever your imagination brings. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has a nice long driveway to
accommodate your guest when you are entertaining. Large open space in the back yard gives you lots of options. Come and take a look you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4655 La Canada Road have any available units?
4655 La Canada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 4655 La Canada Road have?
Some of 4655 La Canada Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4655 La Canada Road currently offering any rent specials?
4655 La Canada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4655 La Canada Road pet-friendly?
No, 4655 La Canada Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 4655 La Canada Road offer parking?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not offer parking.
Does 4655 La Canada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4655 La Canada Road have a pool?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not have a pool.
Does 4655 La Canada Road have accessible units?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4655 La Canada Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4655 La Canada Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4655 La Canada Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Alta Vista
1245 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
Grand Regency
2050 E Grand Ave
Escondido, CA 92027
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine