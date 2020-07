4121 Pinehurst Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

PALA MESA RESORT, AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO FREEWAY NOISE, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUSLY FURNISHED CONDO, UPPER LEVEL, THE BEST LOCATION IN THIS COMMUNITY, VERY NICE FURNITURE, VAULTED CEDAR WOOD CEILING WITH MANY SPOT LIGHTS, LOCATED NEXT TO SWIMMING POOL, UPGRADED AND SPACIOUS KITCHEN COUNTER WITH LARGE REFRIGERATOR (WILL STAY), BEAUTIFUL PICTURES WITH NICE FRAMES, NICE PATIO WITH PRIVATE B.B.Q. OVER LOOKING FANTASTIC GOLF COURSE, CENTRAL HVAC, EXTRA LONG GARAGE WITH AN OFFICE OR MAN CAVE IN THERE, STACKED WASHER AND DRYER IN THE HALLWAY AND CEILING FAN IN DINING ROOM. SEVERAL WALKING TRAILS AND

WELL KNOWN MONSERATE MOUNTAIN HIKING TRAIL NEARBY. LOTS OF GREEN BELT AND EASY ACCESS TO I-15 & HWY 76. PALOMAR COLLEGE IS ACROSS I-15. GYM AND TENNIS COURTS BELONG TO PALA MESA RESORT, YOU CAN USE THEM FOR SMALL MEMBERSHIP FEE. OWNER WILL PAY WATER, SEWER AND HOA FEES.