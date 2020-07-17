2436 Carroll Lane

Amenities

Spacious 2-story home with beautiful views! - Beautiful two-story custom home on one acre nestled in quiet rural Escondido area. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a rec room, a storage room, a formal dining room, a spacious living room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows opening to amazing view deck. All hard surface flooring. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, d/w, electric stove. Washer/dryer included with no warranty. Lots of upgrades throughout. Home is wired for CAT-5. Fruit trees on spacious lot; raised garden beds. Owner pays part of the water charges. Pets upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Available now for 6-month lease. Security deposit $2,900.



Application fee - $30 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Excellent income, credit and rental history required.



Please call, email or text Jerre Walker for more information.

Direct 619-818-5734

email: jerre@jerrewalker.com

DRE #01431708



