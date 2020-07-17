All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 2436 Carroll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
2436 Carroll Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

2436 Carroll Lane

2436 Carroll Lane · (619) 818-5734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2436 Carroll Lane, San Diego County, CA 92027
East Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2436 Carroll Lane · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story home with beautiful views! - Beautiful two-story custom home on one acre nestled in quiet rural Escondido area. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a rec room, a storage room, a formal dining room, a spacious living room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows opening to amazing view deck. All hard surface flooring. Remodeled kitchen with refrigerator, d/w, electric stove. Washer/dryer included with no warranty. Lots of upgrades throughout. Home is wired for CAT-5. Fruit trees on spacious lot; raised garden beds. Owner pays part of the water charges. Pets upon landlord approval and additional deposit. Available now for 6-month lease. Security deposit $2,900.

Application fee - $30 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Excellent income, credit and rental history required.

Please call, email or text Jerre Walker for more information.
Direct 619-818-5734
email: jerre@jerrewalker.com
DRE #01431708

(RLNE5726225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Carroll Lane have any available units?
2436 Carroll Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2436 Carroll Lane have?
Some of 2436 Carroll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Carroll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Carroll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Carroll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Carroll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane offer parking?
No, 2436 Carroll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 Carroll Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane have a pool?
No, 2436 Carroll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane have accessible units?
No, 2436 Carroll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Carroll Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Carroll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Carroll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2436 Carroll Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr
San Marcos, CA 92078
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity