Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

2376 Mira Sol Drive ~ Quaint 1 Bedroom Unit Below Main House - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit attached below the main house, it is approximately 500 square feet. This unit features a large deck, appliances include a brand new fridge, dual induction stove top cooker, some furnishings included are a set of pots & pans, a toaster oven, a TV, TV console and a Murphy bed. No washer and dryer on-site. Additional $250 for utilities that will include: water, trash, gas & electric, cable and internet.



Rent is $1250, security deposit is $1250. This unit is available for move in ASAP.



PLEASE READ BELOW OWNERS REQUIREMENTS, because this unit is attached to the main house:



- In the warmer months Owners keep the Air Conditioning at 72 so the house stays COOL - the vents can be closed if too cold.

- In the winter months Owner usually don't run the heater unless it is really cold, like 58 or below.

- If space heaters will be used, tenant is to purchase a quality unit and not use an old unit, additional utilities will apply if separate units are going to be used.

- ONE occupant MAXIMUM

- Tenant to be informed that Owner works from home and noise rules will apply.

- Tenant must be able to go up/down stairs with no problems (see picture in Ad) as parking is at the top of the driveway.

- 12 month lease

- Non Smokers (including tenants guests, please no smoking on Owners property at any time).



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



No Pets Allowed



