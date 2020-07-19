All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated March 19 2019

2376 Mira Sol Drive

2376 Mira Sol · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Mira Sol, San Diego County, CA 92084

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2376 Mira Sol Drive ~ Quaint 1 Bedroom Unit Below Main House - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit attached below the main house, it is approximately 500 square feet. This unit features a large deck, appliances include a brand new fridge, dual induction stove top cooker, some furnishings included are a set of pots & pans, a toaster oven, a TV, TV console and a Murphy bed. No washer and dryer on-site. Additional $250 for utilities that will include: water, trash, gas & electric, cable and internet.

Rent is $1250, security deposit is $1250. This unit is available for move in ASAP.

PLEASE READ BELOW OWNERS REQUIREMENTS, because this unit is attached to the main house:

- In the warmer months Owners keep the Air Conditioning at 72 so the house stays COOL - the vents can be closed if too cold.
- In the winter months Owner usually don't run the heater unless it is really cold, like 58 or below.
- If space heaters will be used, tenant is to purchase a quality unit and not use an old unit, additional utilities will apply if separate units are going to be used.
- ONE occupant MAXIMUM
- Tenant to be informed that Owner works from home and noise rules will apply.
- Tenant must be able to go up/down stairs with no problems (see picture in Ad) as parking is at the top of the driveway.
- 12 month lease
- Non Smokers (including tenants guests, please no smoking on Owners property at any time).

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4572115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

