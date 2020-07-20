All apartments in San Diego County
16675 Deer Ridge Road
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

16675 Deer Ridge Road

16675 Deer Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16675 Deer Ridge Road, San Diego County, CA 92127

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Located in the center of 4S Ranch, close to everything! Just steps to Del Norte High School and Design 39 Elementary/Middle school! Walking distance to Stone ranch elementary School and Oak Valley Middle School (award winning schools in PUSD)! Next to 4S Heritage Park and the 4S commons town center. Minutes away from the Del Sur shopping center. This is a two story light and open detached house, approx. 1650 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Hardwood floor throughout the house, no carpet. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual sinks bathroom, and two more bedrooms with a full bathroom. Downstairs a bright living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with an island and a spacious dinning area, a pantry, and a 1/2 bathroom. A private courtyard for outdoor relaxing! Central A/C. Appliances include refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenants can enjoy the beautiful community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have any available units?
16675 Deer Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have?
Some of 16675 Deer Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16675 Deer Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
16675 Deer Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16675 Deer Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 16675 Deer Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 16675 Deer Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16675 Deer Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 16675 Deer Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 16675 Deer Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16675 Deer Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16675 Deer Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16675 Deer Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
