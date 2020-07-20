16675 Deer Ridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Located in the center of 4S Ranch, close to everything! Just steps to Del Norte High School and Design 39 Elementary/Middle school! Walking distance to Stone ranch elementary School and Oak Valley Middle School (award winning schools in PUSD)! Next to 4S Heritage Park and the 4S commons town center. Minutes away from the Del Sur shopping center. This is a two story light and open detached house, approx. 1650 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage. Hardwood floor throughout the house, no carpet. Upstairs spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and dual sinks bathroom, and two more bedrooms with a full bathroom. Downstairs a bright living room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen with an island and a spacious dinning area, a pantry, and a 1/2 bathroom. A private courtyard for outdoor relaxing! Central A/C. Appliances include refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenants can enjoy the beautiful community.