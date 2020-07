Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport cc payments dog park

Hillside Terrace offers four fabulously designed floor plans , all beautifully arranged with your comfort and needs in mind. Each floor plan is among the most spacious offered today, including oversized closet and storage space, air conditioning, kitchen with breakfast bar, stove, and dishwasher, as well as a private patio or balcony.Relax in a lusciously landscaped & peaceful gated community built around a sparkling pool and therapy spa. Unwind in our on-site fitness center and enjoy the convenience of having spacious laundry facilities with new machines in the common area. Hillside Terrace is Tranquil Living.