Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
1642 Citrus Hills Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 Citrus Hills Ln

1642 Citrus Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Citrus Hills Lane, San Diego County, CA 92027
East Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4BR 3BA Home on Spacious Acreage. SOLAR ELECTRIC PANELS! 2 Fireplaces. - Base rent for this charming country 4-bedroom, 3 bath home is $3,000. Solar electricity and water are a additional flat rate of $500 per month. Laminate flooring compliments 2 fireplaces; one with built-in cabinets for storage and display. New carpet in two bedrooms. Ceiling fans and central air and heat for comfortable living. Built-in desk in kitchen along with a breakfast area separate from the dining room. Spacious laundry room with storage cabinets. Nice, quiet neighborhood. French door access from living room to the shaded patio and sprawling backyard speckled with fruit trees! Small pet will be considered, with additional deposit.

For more information, contact Cesy Cruz, CalDRE#01789608, (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays gas. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner provides internet and landscaping.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified.

(RLNE4625570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

