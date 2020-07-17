1642 Citrus Hills Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

4BR 3BA Home on Spacious Acreage. SOLAR ELECTRIC PANELS! 2 Fireplaces. - Base rent for this charming country 4-bedroom, 3 bath home is $3,000. Solar electricity and water are a additional flat rate of $500 per month. Laminate flooring compliments 2 fireplaces; one with built-in cabinets for storage and display. New carpet in two bedrooms. Ceiling fans and central air and heat for comfortable living. Built-in desk in kitchen along with a breakfast area separate from the dining room. Spacious laundry room with storage cabinets. Nice, quiet neighborhood. French door access from living room to the shaded patio and sprawling backyard speckled with fruit trees! Small pet will be considered, with additional deposit.



For more information, contact Cesy Cruz, CalDRE#01789608, (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays gas. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner provides internet and landscaping.



(RLNE4625570)