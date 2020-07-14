All apartments in Bonita
Park Bonita Apartments
Park Bonita Apartments

3511 Valley Rd · (619) 383-1125
Location

3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA 91902
National City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3509-02 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 3501-02 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit 3521-02 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Bonita Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
package receiving
A comfortable new apartment home is waiting for you at Park Bonita. Our One and Two-bedroom apartments for rent in Bonita, CA, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Bonita's most sought-after homes. There is something for everyone at Park Bonita. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature full-size washer and dryer, USB Outlet in Kitchens, Built-In Book Shelves, Air Conditioning. We also provide a newly renovated fitness center, pool, spa and electric car charging station (coming soon) for even greater convenience. The team at Park Bonita take a great deal of pride in their work and it shows in everything they do. Want to know more? Give us a call and one our Leasing Professional will be happy to assist you in making Park Bonita your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 25 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Bonita Apartments have any available units?
Park Bonita Apartments has 7 units available starting at $2,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Bonita Apartments have?
Some of Park Bonita Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Bonita Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Bonita Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Bonita Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Bonita Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Bonita Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Bonita Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Bonita Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Bonita Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Bonita Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Bonita Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Bonita Apartments has units with air conditioning.
