San Diego County, CA
16066 Via Viajera
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

16066 Via Viajera

16066 Via Viajera · (619) 929-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16066 Via Viajera, San Diego County, CA 92091
Fairbanks Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Highly Upgraded Rancho Santa Fe townhome overlooking the pool in the community of The Villas. Next door to the Morgan Run Club & Resort which provides golf course, spa, & tennis courts. Features include: travertine flooring throughout, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, gourmet chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, Dacor Stovetop, Bosch dishwasher, warming drawer, and high-end self-closing cabinetry throughout. Dining room of the kitchen with spacious patio as well as a private interior courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16066 Via Viajera have any available units?
16066 Via Viajera has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16066 Via Viajera have?
Some of 16066 Via Viajera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16066 Via Viajera currently offering any rent specials?
16066 Via Viajera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16066 Via Viajera pet-friendly?
No, 16066 Via Viajera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 16066 Via Viajera offer parking?
Yes, 16066 Via Viajera offers parking.
Does 16066 Via Viajera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16066 Via Viajera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16066 Via Viajera have a pool?
Yes, 16066 Via Viajera has a pool.
Does 16066 Via Viajera have accessible units?
No, 16066 Via Viajera does not have accessible units.
Does 16066 Via Viajera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16066 Via Viajera has units with dishwashers.
Does 16066 Via Viajera have units with air conditioning?
No, 16066 Via Viajera does not have units with air conditioning.
