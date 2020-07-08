16066 Via Viajera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool hot tub tennis court

Highly Upgraded Rancho Santa Fe townhome overlooking the pool in the community of The Villas. Next door to the Morgan Run Club & Resort which provides golf course, spa, & tennis courts. Features include: travertine flooring throughout, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, gourmet chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, Dacor Stovetop, Bosch dishwasher, warming drawer, and high-end self-closing cabinetry throughout. Dining room of the kitchen with spacious patio as well as a private interior courtyard.