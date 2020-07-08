16066 Via Viajera

Amenities
Highly Upgraded Rancho Santa Fe townhome overlooking the pool in the community of The Villas. Next door to the Morgan Run Club & Resort which provides golf course, spa, & tennis courts. Features include: travertine flooring throughout, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, gourmet chef's kitchen with SubZero refrigerator, Dacor Stovetop, Bosch dishwasher, warming drawer, and high-end self-closing cabinetry throughout. Dining room of the kitchen with spacious patio as well as a private interior courtyard.