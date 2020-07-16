14946 RANCHO REAL

Amenities
Monthly or long term rental in Rancho Del Mar 3BD, 3BA, 2969 SF,large lot, ranch style home close to Rancho Santa Fe with a dramatic setting with south westerly views! RENOVATED single level situated on an acre with ocean views. Generous outdoor area with pool,spa,garden for the perfect indoor/outdoor living.High ceilings, picture windows,cul-de-sac st. Upgrades include: granite counters, stainless steal appliances, wood and travertine flooring, remodeled baths. LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER, GARDENER & POOL.