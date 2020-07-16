All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

14946 RANCHO REAL

14946 Rancho Real · (858) 487-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14946 Rancho Real, San Diego County, CA 92014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Monthly or long term rental in Rancho Del Mar 3BD, 3BA, 2969 SF,large lot, ranch style home close to Rancho Santa Fe with a dramatic setting with south westerly views! RENOVATED single level situated on an acre with ocean views. Generous outdoor area with pool,spa,garden for the perfect indoor/outdoor living.High ceilings, picture windows,cul-de-sac st. Upgrades include: granite counters, stainless steal appliances, wood and travertine flooring, remodeled baths. LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER, GARDENER & POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have any available units?
14946 RANCHO REAL has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14946 RANCHO REAL have?
Some of 14946 RANCHO REAL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14946 RANCHO REAL currently offering any rent specials?
14946 RANCHO REAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14946 RANCHO REAL pet-friendly?
No, 14946 RANCHO REAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL offer parking?
Yes, 14946 RANCHO REAL offers parking.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14946 RANCHO REAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have a pool?
Yes, 14946 RANCHO REAL has a pool.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have accessible units?
No, 14946 RANCHO REAL does not have accessible units.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14946 RANCHO REAL has units with dishwashers.
Does 14946 RANCHO REAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 14946 RANCHO REAL does not have units with air conditioning.
