1137 Delpy View Point

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub new construction

Brand new construction! Never lived in. The Peak is a new community built by Lennar in Vista. This home is beautiful. 3 beds plus a loft, amazing kitchen w/island, laminate flooring & upgraded carpet, large 2 car garage w/tankless water heater, solar, recessed lighting in all rooms, AC, whole house fan, spa like master bath, large closet in master, brand new washer, dryer, & refrigerator included. Gated community, community pool is under construction, walking distance to Foothill Elementary & Albertson's.