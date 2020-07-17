1137 Delpy View Point

Amenities
Brand new construction! Never lived in. The Peak is a new community built by Lennar in Vista. This home is beautiful. 3 beds plus a loft, amazing kitchen w/island, laminate flooring & upgraded carpet, large 2 car garage w/tankless water heater, solar, recessed lighting in all rooms, AC, whole house fan, spa like master bath, large closet in master, brand new washer, dryer, & refrigerator included. Gated community, community pool is under construction, walking distance to Foothill Elementary & Albertson's.