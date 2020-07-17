All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 1137 Delpy View Point.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 AM

1137 Delpy View Point

1137 Delpy View Pt · (858) 487-5110
Location

1137 Delpy View Pt, San Diego County, CA 92084

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1747 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Brand new construction! Never lived in. The Peak is a new community built by Lennar in Vista. This home is beautiful. 3 beds plus a loft, amazing kitchen w/island, laminate flooring & upgraded carpet, large 2 car garage w/tankless water heater, solar, recessed lighting in all rooms, AC, whole house fan, spa like master bath, large closet in master, brand new washer, dryer, & refrigerator included. Gated community, community pool is under construction, walking distance to Foothill Elementary & Albertson's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Delpy View Point have any available units?
1137 Delpy View Point has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Delpy View Point have?
Some of 1137 Delpy View Point's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Delpy View Point currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Delpy View Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Delpy View Point pet-friendly?
No, 1137 Delpy View Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point offer parking?
Yes, 1137 Delpy View Point offers parking.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1137 Delpy View Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point have a pool?
Yes, 1137 Delpy View Point has a pool.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point have accessible units?
No, 1137 Delpy View Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 Delpy View Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Delpy View Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1137 Delpy View Point has units with air conditioning.
