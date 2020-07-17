All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38

10521 Zenor Lane · (858) 239-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10521 Zenor Lane, San Diego County, CA 92127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous Updated Condo in Desirable 4S Ranch - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/210398d03d
Or call 858-239-0600

2 Bedroom PLUS optional bedroom/office, 2.5 bath condo located in the desirable San Moritz complex. This unit is in excellent condition and has granite counter tops and nice island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage and is light and bright! 1389 approximate sq. ft.; This unit has many impressive features and amenities such as all major appliances including stacking washer and dryer, gas fire place, upgraded carpeting and surround-sound in living room. Additional features include air conditioning, private balcony that is perfect to relax in at the end of a long day, ceiling fans, large walk-in closet in the master, decorator paint and window treatments, lots of storage! This unit is a three-story unit with OPTIONAL BEDROOM/OFFICE and garage on bottom level, main living area with living room, kitchen, guest bath and laundry on 2nd level and master bedroom/bath and a small loft area AND 2nd bedroom with its own private bath on 3rd level. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area. Electric Vehicle outlet in garage.This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small dogs considered with prior approval from the owner. NO CATS and No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565

CA BRE# 01859951

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3363233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have any available units?
10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have?
Some of 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 currently offering any rent specials?
10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 is pet friendly.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 offer parking?
Yes, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 offers parking.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have a pool?
Yes, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 has a pool.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have accessible units?
No, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Reidy Creek Apartments
1350 Morning View Dr
Escondido, CA 92026
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr
San Marcos, CA 92069
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity