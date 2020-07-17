Amenities

10521 Zenor Lane, Unit 38 Available 07/31/20 Gorgeous Updated Condo in Desirable 4S Ranch - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

2 Bedroom PLUS optional bedroom/office, 2.5 bath condo located in the desirable San Moritz complex. This unit is in excellent condition and has granite counter tops and nice island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, 2-car attached garage and is light and bright! 1389 approximate sq. ft.; This unit has many impressive features and amenities such as all major appliances including stacking washer and dryer, gas fire place, upgraded carpeting and surround-sound in living room. Additional features include air conditioning, private balcony that is perfect to relax in at the end of a long day, ceiling fans, large walk-in closet in the master, decorator paint and window treatments, lots of storage! This unit is a three-story unit with OPTIONAL BEDROOM/OFFICE and garage on bottom level, main living area with living room, kitchen, guest bath and laundry on 2nd level and master bedroom/bath and a small loft area AND 2nd bedroom with its own private bath on 3rd level. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area. Electric Vehicle outlet in garage.This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools K-12 nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many wonderful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to the beach which is an easy 15-minute drive. Small dogs considered with prior approval from the owner. NO CATS and No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all our available properties, visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home. Call San Diego Residential Property Management to get additional information: 858-485-6565



