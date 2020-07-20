314 Avenida De La Estrella

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Ole Hanson 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Located in Heart of San Clemente! This unit has a large deck with views of the city and peek-a-boo ocean views! Walk to shops, restaurants, Del Mar, and beaches! This unit is light and bright featuring a large bedroom with skylights and a walk-in closet. Bathroom was remodeled with a new vanity and tile shower. Tile flooring and counters throughout and features beamed vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans. Fireplace in living room. Great location to enjoy the beautiful city of San Clemente!