All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 314 Avenida De La Estrella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
314 Avenida De La Estrella
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

314 Avenida De La Estrella

314 Avenida De La Estrella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

314 Avenida De La Estrella, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Ole Hanson 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Located in Heart of San Clemente! This unit has a large deck with views of the city and peek-a-boo ocean views! Walk to shops, restaurants, Del Mar, and beaches! This unit is light and bright featuring a large bedroom with skylights and a walk-in closet. Bathroom was remodeled with a new vanity and tile shower. Tile flooring and counters throughout and features beamed vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans. Fireplace in living room. Great location to enjoy the beautiful city of San Clemente!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have any available units?
314 Avenida De La Estrella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have?
Some of 314 Avenida De La Estrella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Avenida De La Estrella currently offering any rent specials?
314 Avenida De La Estrella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Avenida De La Estrella pet-friendly?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella offer parking?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella does not offer parking.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have a pool?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella does not have a pool.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have accessible units?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Avenida De La Estrella has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Avenida De La Estrella have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Avenida De La Estrella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego