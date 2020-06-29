All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

2138 Via Teca

2138 Via Teca · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Via Teca, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Fully Detached Home in the Highland Light Village in Marblehead! This Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home is Open and Bright with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings and lots of Natural Light. Kitchen has just been Remodeled!! The home features a Living and Family Room and separate Dining Area.The Master Bath features dual sinks and a nice soaking tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Additional Highlights of this home include a Fireplace in both the Family and Living Rooms, and laundry area downstairs. 2 Car attached garage with direct access to the home. Step outside to enjoy the Spacious and Private Backyard with friends and family. Great Location close to Easy Freeway Access, the New San Clemente Outlets and miles of Hiking and Biking Trails with Ocean Views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Via Teca have any available units?
2138 Via Teca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2138 Via Teca have?
Some of 2138 Via Teca's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Via Teca currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Via Teca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Via Teca pet-friendly?
No, 2138 Via Teca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2138 Via Teca offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Via Teca offers parking.
Does 2138 Via Teca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2138 Via Teca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Via Teca have a pool?
No, 2138 Via Teca does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Via Teca have accessible units?
No, 2138 Via Teca does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Via Teca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2138 Via Teca has units with dishwashers.
Does 2138 Via Teca have units with air conditioning?
No, 2138 Via Teca does not have units with air conditioning.

