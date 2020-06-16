All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
210 Avenida Princesa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

210 Avenida Princesa

210 Avenida Princesa · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

210 Avenida Princesa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful single level 2 bedroom house located in desirable location in southwest San Clemente. Only a few blocks from T-street, Lost winds, and the pier. This 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath home features remodeled kitchen, 18 inch Italian tile flooring, wood burning fireplace, inside laundry, a gorgeous master bathroom with granite, tile flooring. Large 2 car garage with a long driveway. Mature landscaping with large trees and very private backyard with patio with no looking down on you. Great location on a very quiet street where homes rarely come on the market for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Avenida Princesa have any available units?
210 Avenida Princesa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 210 Avenida Princesa have?
Some of 210 Avenida Princesa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Avenida Princesa currently offering any rent specials?
210 Avenida Princesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Avenida Princesa pet-friendly?
No, 210 Avenida Princesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa offer parking?
Yes, 210 Avenida Princesa does offer parking.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Avenida Princesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa have a pool?
No, 210 Avenida Princesa does not have a pool.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa have accessible units?
No, 210 Avenida Princesa does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Avenida Princesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Avenida Princesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Avenida Princesa does not have units with air conditioning.
