60 Apartments for rent in Rocklin, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rocklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Central Rocklin
4 Units Available
Hidden Grove
5415 South Grove Street, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
900 sqft
Convenient to Quarry Park and Sunset Plaza, this beautiful community offers residents a pool, spa, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Apartment amenities include fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
9 Units Available
Montessa at Whitney Ranch
1150 Whitney Ranch Pky, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A stunning community with a resort-like pool, expansive views of the green space surrounding it and ample on-site amenities. Near top-rated schools, parks and shopping areas. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Sunset West
5 Units Available
The Winsted
101 Coppervale Cir, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
East of Sacramento, before the rolling hills rise to meet the majestic Sierra, lies the beautiful master-planned community of The Winsted at Sunset West. Each individual apartment home offers residents features normally found only in custom homes.
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
5 Units Available
The James
6201 W Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, comfort and impeccable style come together to make The James the perfect place to call home. Our apartment homes in Rocklin feature thoughtful design and a variety of exciting extras that make for the perfect living experience.
Sunset Whitney
3 Units Available
The Brighton
6050 Placer West Dr, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1040 sqft
The Brighton wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Sunset West
7 Units Available
Rocklin Ranch
6601 Blue Oaks Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1057 sqft
Redesigned homes with custom cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and USB outlets. Ample community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, dog park and pool. Near Blue Oaks Marketplace for convenient shopping. By State Route 65.
Sunset Whitney
2 Units Available
Granite Oaks Apartments
3300 Parkside Dr, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Granite Oaks Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
$
4 Units Available
Meridian at Stanford Ranch
2121 Sunset Blvd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1051 sqft
Welcome home! The Meridian at Stanford Ranch offers a selection of spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Rocklin CA that have been thoughtfully designed for your comfort and convenience.

Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4516 Scenic Drive
4516 Scenic Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
3190 sqft
4516 Scenic Drive - Rocklin Springfield Active Adult Community - A 55+ active retirement community Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 3,190 Garage: 3 Car Garage Rent: $2,695/month Utilities: Tenants are responsible for power/gas/trash/water Pets: Small

Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1675 Abilene Cir.
1675 Abilene Circle, Rocklin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2507 sqft
1675 Abilene Cir. Available 05/15/20 Live in Whitney Ranch! 4 Bedroom Home with Desirable Floorpan and Large Backyard - The location of this home can not be beat! True walking distance to Whitney HS, parks, and trails.
$
Harding
9 Units Available
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1170 sqft
A beautiful location that's recently renovated with granite countertops, lots of storage and hardwood floors. Lots of amenities, including a fire pit, pool, lobby and grill area. Units come fully furnished. Garages available.
Highland Park
6 Units Available
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1478 sqft
Community offers clubhouse, cyber internet cafe and outdoor recreation area. Homes have large floorplans, ceiling fans and fireplace. Located steps from shopping and dining options.
Harding
4 Units Available
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This well-kept community offers several floor plans and is pet-friendly. On-site saltwater pool, fire pit, and game room. Near a walking and biking trail. Upscale apartments feature energy efficient appliances and ample storage.
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Harding
4 Units Available
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Roseville's Premier Luxury Condominium Rentals! Style, sophistication, beautiful landscaping and stunning architecture accent the Villages of the Galleria apartment homes, located in dynamic Roseville, California.

Highland Reserve
1 Unit Available
169 Talmont Circle
169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1624 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70 This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage.

Harding
1 Unit Available
501 Gibson Dr #1921
501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1211 sqft
Luxury Condo at the Reserves - Upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium with a one car garage with an option of a second garage $100.00. The reserves offers a built in pool, spa and gym and clubhouse all within a gated community.
Junction West
6 Units Available
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd, Roseville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1468 sqft
Close to Roseville Galleria. Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with upscale amenities like gourmet kitchens, direct-access garages and private patios or balconies. Community offers a 30-day move-in guarantee and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Foothills Junction
7 Units Available
Allegria at Roseville
5 Marcia Way, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1023 sqft
Apartments in Roseville, CA Indulge in comfort and style with Allegria Apartments in Roseville, CA! Our elegant apartments for rent in Roseville, CA are conveniently located near world-class shopping at the Galleria Mall and the fine dining and
$
28 Units Available
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1258 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Rocklin, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Rocklin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

