Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:07 AM

9072 Starry Night Lane

9072 Starry Night Lane · (916) 988-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9072 Starry Night Lane, Roseville, CA 95747

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9072 Starry Night Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
New Roseville Unit with Solar in 55+ Community - This gorgeous new home is located in a brand new 55+ community off Pleasant Grove in Roseville!
The unit features smart technology throughout home, solar, in a gated community. Active Adult Community Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Jacuzzi. The home's kitchen and bathrooms are highly desired. Kitchen Quartz counter top with Island and hardwood throughout. Beautiful Showers in both bathrooms. Standing showers only, this home features no tubs. Covered patio in back to enjoy nice weather!

Main resident must be 55 or older per community regulations.
Tenant to provide own washer and dryer, refrigerator is provided.
HOA to maintain front yard, backyard will feature turf and low maintenance.
Tenant to pay all utilities.
No pets preferred! NO SMOKING!

Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 03/01/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.
BRE#00857690
Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663

Showings by appointment only!
All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com
Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.

(RLNE4771330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have any available units?
9072 Starry Night Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9072 Starry Night Lane have?
Some of 9072 Starry Night Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9072 Starry Night Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9072 Starry Night Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9072 Starry Night Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9072 Starry Night Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane offer parking?
No, 9072 Starry Night Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9072 Starry Night Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9072 Starry Night Lane has a pool.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have accessible units?
No, 9072 Starry Night Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9072 Starry Night Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9072 Starry Night Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9072 Starry Night Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
