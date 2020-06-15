9072 Starry Night Lane

Amenities

New Roseville Unit with Solar in 55+ Community - This gorgeous new home is located in a brand new 55+ community off Pleasant Grove in Roseville!

The unit features smart technology throughout home, solar, in a gated community. Active Adult Community Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool and Jacuzzi. The home's kitchen and bathrooms are highly desired. Kitchen Quartz counter top with Island and hardwood throughout. Beautiful Showers in both bathrooms. Standing showers only, this home features no tubs. Covered patio in back to enjoy nice weather!



Main resident must be 55 or older per community regulations.

Tenant to provide own washer and dryer, refrigerator is provided.

HOA to maintain front yard, backyard will feature turf and low maintenance.

Tenant to pay all utilities.

No pets preferred! NO SMOKING!



Property will be ready for Move in Approximately 03/01/2020. Possibly negotiable depending on progress of any work.

BRE#00857690

Qualifications include clean credit (No collections, late payments, bankruptcies, or charged off account, etc. preferred), clean rental history (No evictions, on time rental payments, etc.), and combined income of equal or great than three times the monthly rent. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com, will need to be brought to our office or to a showing with the application fee of $25.00 per adult, Copies of each applicants ID and Proof of income for each applicant (at least one month of paystubs preferred). Any intended occupant with the age of 18 or over must apply and be named on the lease. Any further questions, please contact our office at (916)988-4663



Showings by appointment only!

All terms subject to change. Applications can be found on our website www.gbrrealestate.com

Please drive by the unit first, then call our office to schedule a showing! (916)988-4663.



(RLNE4771330)