All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 6649 Silver Mill Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
6649 Silver Mill Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

6649 Silver Mill Way

6649 Silver Mill Way · (916) 786-0649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Highland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6649 Silver Mill Way, Roseville, CA 95678
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6649 Silver Mill Way · Avail. Aug 14

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6649 Silver Mill Way Available 08/14/20 Single Story 3 Bedroom, Close to Parks and Shopping - This 1472 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, Large open Living room, Family room with fireplace, tile kitchen, stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, Separate Master at rear of house, 2 bedrooms front of house with bathroom, indoor laundry room, washer dryer hook ups, central heat and air, and a covered patio. Property is located near Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Buljan Middle School, Roseville High School, and within Walking Distance to Del Stephanson Park.

- Gardner Included
- Tenants pay water, garbage, sewer, and all other utilities
- Small pet negotiable up to 25 lbs (Increased security deposit)

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

*Refrigerator, washer, and dryer if provided in all properties are included as courtesy items; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).

For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.

Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. No Evictions, No open Bankruptcies.

To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.

Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.

Get credit for paying your rent on time with us! Were an Experian RentBureau company.
We believe that our residents should get credit for managing the payments for the place they call home. That is why we have partnered with Experian RentBureau to include positive rental payment data in Experian credit reports

rentals@actionproperties.net 916 786 0649

(RLNE1845431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have any available units?
6649 Silver Mill Way has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6649 Silver Mill Way have?
Some of 6649 Silver Mill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6649 Silver Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
6649 Silver Mill Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6649 Silver Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 6649 Silver Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way offer parking?
No, 6649 Silver Mill Way does not offer parking.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6649 Silver Mill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have a pool?
No, 6649 Silver Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 6649 Silver Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6649 Silver Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6649 Silver Mill Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6649 Silver Mill Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6649 Silver Mill Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave
Roseville, CA 95678
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Coventry Park
751 Central Park Dr
Roseville, CA 95678

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity