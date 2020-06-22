Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

6649 Silver Mill Way Available 08/14/20 Single Story 3 Bedroom, Close to Parks and Shopping - This 1472 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms, Large open Living room, Family room with fireplace, tile kitchen, stove, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, Separate Master at rear of house, 2 bedrooms front of house with bathroom, indoor laundry room, washer dryer hook ups, central heat and air, and a covered patio. Property is located near Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Buljan Middle School, Roseville High School, and within Walking Distance to Del Stephanson Park.



- Gardner Included

- Tenants pay water, garbage, sewer, and all other utilities

- Small pet negotiable up to 25 lbs (Increased security deposit)



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS



*Refrigerator, washer, and dryer if provided in all properties are included as courtesy items; tenant may replace or elect to repair listed courtesy appliances if it/they fail during tenancy. Owner is not responsible for repairing or replacing these items (unless elected to do so).



For complete application guidelines please visit www.actionproperties.net.



Qualification Summary - minimum 600 or higher credit score, gross income of three times the rent amount and two years of verifiable rental history. No Evictions, No open Bankruptcies.



To apply for this visit www.actionproperties.net and hit the 'apply now' button on the Select your desired property this will take you to our guidelines and begin your application today. Everyone over the age of 18 years or older has to submit an individual application. (application fees are non refundable) please review requirements.



Approved applicants must place a deposit by certified funds and execute a signed lease agreement within 24 to 48 hours in order to remove the property from the market. The home will be continued to be shown until Deposit is secured and Contract is in place.



rentals@actionproperties.net 916 786 0649



