501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open living space, kitchen and dining area, indoor laundry room, master suite with one private bathroom, both bedrooms have nice walk in closets, additional storage room next to entry way, spacious patio, and 1 covered parking spot & 1 uncovered spot. Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. Please contact Ken (916)996-0904 for questions and showings.



(RLNE4754064)