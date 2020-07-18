All apartments in Roseville
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114

501 Gibson Dr · (916) 259-1617
Location

501 Gibson Dr, Roseville, CA 95678
Harding

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
NICE 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM CONDO NEAR THE GALLERIA MALL!! - ****COMING SOON**** NICE GATED CONDO DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ACCESS TO POOL, SPA, & GYM!! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, with laminate hard wood flooring, open living space, kitchen and dining area, indoor laundry room, master suite with one private bathroom, both bedrooms have nice walk in closets, additional storage room next to entry way, spacious patio, and 1 covered parking spot & 1 uncovered spot. Small Pet Negotiable with extra deposit. Please contact Ken (916)996-0904 for questions and showings.

(RLNE4754064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have any available units?
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have?
Some of 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 currently offering any rent specials?
501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 is pet friendly.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 offer parking?
Yes, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 offers parking.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have a pool?
Yes, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 has a pool.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have accessible units?
No, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 GIBSON DRIVE #2114 does not have units with air conditioning.

