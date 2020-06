Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2001 4 bedroom 3 bath home features granite counters, cherry cabinets with brushed silver hardware. Stainless steel appliances. Gas fireplace with mantle. Ceiling fan in Master, sunk in tub. Landscaped front and back yard. Two seperate garages. Please do not disturb the residents. Showing by appointment only. Call Anna (agent) 916-905-4266. This home will go fast. This is a NON SMOKING HOUSE. Must have renters insurance.