All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3367 Kennerleigh Parkway

3367 Kennerleigh Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3367 Kennerleigh Parkway, Roseville, CA 95747
Westpark Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem). This home feels so big and is approximately 1992 sq ft. Low maintenance yards (HOA) takes care of front yard. Nice big patio out back with gazebo. Formal dining room. Very open floor plan with huge modern kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Newer laminate flooring and carpeting in most of home. The Club features a community clubhouse with lots of activities, pool, spa, gym and more. $2300 per month with $2300 deposit. Tenant pays additional $125 per month for water, sewer and garbage. Owner pays HOA. Small pets will be considered with additional deposit. No Smoking. Available now. Call (916) 517-1619 ext 1.

(RLNE5854255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have any available units?
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, CA.
What amenities does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have?
Some of 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3367 Kennerleigh Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway does offer parking.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway has a pool.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3367 Kennerleigh Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Villages of the Galleria
701 Gibson Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Continental Arms
107 King Road
Roseville, CA 95678
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Terraces at Highland Reserve
700 Gibson Dr
Roseville, CA 95678

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College