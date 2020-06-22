3367 Kennerleigh Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Over 55 in Roseville - The Club in West Roseville is Del Webbs newest active lifestyle community an age restricted over 55 community. Three bedroom, 2 bath with a huge 3 car garage (2 car tandem). This home feels so big and is approximately 1992 sq ft. Low maintenance yards (HOA) takes care of front yard. Nice big patio out back with gazebo. Formal dining room. Very open floor plan with huge modern kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Newer laminate flooring and carpeting in most of home. The Club features a community clubhouse with lots of activities, pool, spa, gym and more. $2300 per month with $2300 deposit. Tenant pays additional $125 per month for water, sewer and garbage. Owner pays HOA. Small pets will be considered with additional deposit. No Smoking. Available now. Call (916) 517-1619 ext 1.



(RLNE5854255)