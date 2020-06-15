All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1916 Larkin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
1916 Larkin Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1916 Larkin Drive

1916 Larkin Drive · (916) 736-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1916 Larkin Drive, Roseville, CA 95661
Maidu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms,  2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville. Rent includes new paint & new carpet throughout, updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet & large, connected room for home office/media room/etc., central heat & air, indoor laundry w/ washer & dryer, and landscaped back yard w/ concrete patio. Rent also includes sewer, garbage and gardener.  Tenant pays metered water. No smoking. Small Pets negotiable. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access while one block away from Maidu Park. Please contact Carmazzi Real Estate, (916) 736-1417, to set up a showing appointment.  Apply online at http://carmazzire.com/applicants/.  AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Larkin Drive have any available units?
1916 Larkin Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1916 Larkin Drive have?
Some of 1916 Larkin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Larkin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Larkin Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Larkin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Larkin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Larkin Drive does offer parking.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1916 Larkin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Larkin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Larkin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Larkin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Larkin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1916 Larkin Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1916 Larkin Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Sonterra
700 Vallejo Ave
Roseville, CA 95678
Adora
512 Adora Cir
Roseville, CA 95678
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA 95678
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Carmel at Woodcreek West
1890 Junction Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with GymRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity