1916 Larkin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Move in ready rental - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2320 sq. ft. w/ 2-car attached garage - in the established Huntington Oaks neighborhood of Roseville. Rent includes new paint & new carpet throughout, updated kitchen, spacious master bedroom suite w/ walk-in closet & large, connected room for home office/media room/etc., central heat & air, indoor laundry w/ washer & dryer, and landscaped back yard w/ concrete patio. Rent also includes sewer, garbage and gardener. Tenant pays metered water. No smoking. Small Pets negotiable. Minutes to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access while one block away from Maidu Park. Please contact Carmazzi Real Estate, (916) 736-1417, to set up a showing appointment. Apply online at http://carmazzire.com/applicants/. AVAILABLE NOW!