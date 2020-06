169 Talmont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70



This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and island. An over-sized master suite with retreat area, walk-in closet, and spacious bathroom. There is a separate laundry room upstairs. Low-maintenance backyard with beautiful cement patio. Enjoy access to community pool, spa, and gym! Close to schools, shopping, parks, walking trails and entertainment!



This is in a gated community and parking restrictions allow for parking two cars in the garage and guest parking with a permit for short stays only.



Rent: $2,095 + $65 toward water & sewer (landlord pays HOA fees which include front yard landscaping)



Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.



Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.



Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/15/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.



Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.



The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.



Qualifications are as follows:



-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.



-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.



-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.



To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus



Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.

Contact us to schedule a showing.