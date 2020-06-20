All apartments in Roseville
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
169 Talmont Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

169 Talmont Circle

169 Talmont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

169 Talmont Circle, Roseville, CA 95678
Highland Reserve

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/mZ4wtwZwo70

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a great room, and 2 car garage. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, and island. An over-sized master suite with retreat area, walk-in closet, and spacious bathroom. There is a separate laundry room upstairs. Low-maintenance backyard with beautiful cement patio. Enjoy access to community pool, spa, and gym! Close to schools, shopping, parks, walking trails and entertainment!

This is in a gated community and parking restrictions allow for parking two cars in the garage and guest parking with a permit for short stays only.

Rent: $2,095 + $65 toward water & sewer (landlord pays HOA fees which include front yard landscaping)

Visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information including photos of each property and a video walkthrough if one is available.

Coronavirus Protocol: For the good of the public as well as RentPros staff, we will not be holding in-person viewing. In addition to property photos, we are working on video walkthroughs for each property. We are waiving our normal requirement that applicants view a property prior to signing a lease agreement.

Anticipated date the property will be available for move in: 06/15/2020 Please note that the availability date is subject to change without notice due to the coronavirus precautions.

Sorry, the owner is not accepting pets at this property.

The property owner will require tenants to carry renters insurance.

Qualifications are as follows:

-Combined monthly documented and verifiable income must be at least three times the monthly rent amount. Two most recent paystubs are required for employees. If you are self-employed, your business income will be based on your income after expenses on your two most recent years of tax returns. Any other forms of income may require a benefit letter.

-Each applicant must have satisfactory rental history. Persons with past evictions or who owe funds to previous landlords will not be considered.

-Each applicant must have a satisfactory credit history with a credit score of 650 or higher, payments made as agreed and no items in collections.

To check the status of applications for this property please visit: rentpros.com/appstatus

Listing provided by RentPros Property Management DRE#01391164, RentPros Property Management practices Equal Housing Opportunity.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Talmont Circle have any available units?
169 Talmont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, CA.
What amenities does 169 Talmont Circle have?
Some of 169 Talmont Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Talmont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
169 Talmont Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Talmont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 169 Talmont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 169 Talmont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 169 Talmont Circle does offer parking.
Does 169 Talmont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Talmont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Talmont Circle have a pool?
Yes, 169 Talmont Circle has a pool.
Does 169 Talmont Circle have accessible units?
No, 169 Talmont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Talmont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Talmont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Talmont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Talmont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
