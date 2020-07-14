All apartments in Rocklin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

Rocklin Manor

Open Now until 6pm
5240 Rocklin Rd · (206) 350-6340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA 95677

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocklin Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
on-site laundry
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
online portal
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!

Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, Rocklin Manor enjoys a prime location with tremendous accessibility. Within walking distance to Sierra College, our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living, as well as the top-flight amenities you deserve. Rocklin Manor is also located next to a community park where individuals of all ages can enjoy a variety of activities. While every service and convenience is only minutes away, Rocklin Manor also offers its residents privacy, affordability, and comfort. We offer pet-friendly apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $400, 2 Bedrooms: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lbs
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rocklin Manor have any available units?
Rocklin Manor has 9 units available starting at $1,523 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rocklin Manor have?
Some of Rocklin Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocklin Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Rocklin Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocklin Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocklin Manor is pet friendly.
Does Rocklin Manor offer parking?
Yes, Rocklin Manor offers parking.
Does Rocklin Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rocklin Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocklin Manor have a pool?
Yes, Rocklin Manor has a pool.
Does Rocklin Manor have accessible units?
No, Rocklin Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Rocklin Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocklin Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Rocklin Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rocklin Manor has units with air conditioning.
