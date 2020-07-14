Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court on-site laundry car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet access online portal

Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals. Contact us for more details!



Located in the beautiful community of Rocklin, Rocklin Manor enjoys a prime location with tremendous accessibility. Within walking distance to Sierra College, our community is well maintained and offers a high-quality standard of living, as well as the top-flight amenities you deserve. Rocklin Manor is also located next to a community park where individuals of all ages can enjoy a variety of activities. While every service and convenience is only minutes away, Rocklin Manor also offers its residents privacy, affordability, and comfort. We offer pet-friendly apartments.